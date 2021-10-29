Westlife announce 'The Wild Dreams' UK & Ireland arena tour for 2022

Westlife are taking their new album Wild Dreams out on tour. Picture: westlife.com

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Irish pop icons Westlife have announced brand new UK & Ireland tour dates for 2022, including a sold-out Wembley Stadium show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Westlife have just announced brand new tour dates in support of their upcoming album Wild Dreams.

The pop superstars have revealed a series of huge arena shows to mark their return to making new music and performing live for the first time since their record-breaking 2019 tour.

'The Wild Dreams Tour' will see Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian play an extensive number of dates across the UK and Ireland which begin in July and end in December.

The tour also includes their already sold-out show at Wembley Stadium on 6th August 2022.

If you've missed out, never fear: the boys have revealed another London date later that year with a show at O2 Arena, alongside dates at Leeds' First Direct Arena, Utilita Arena in Newcastle, Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork, and capping off the tour at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena.

Westlife's Kian Egan, Shane Filan, Mark Feehily and Nicky Byrne performing at BBC2 Radio Live 2019. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Westlife's previous tour saw the four-piece play to over 600,000 fans across 27 countries, and with 'The Wild Dreams Tour' they hope to get closer to fans than ever before.

Talking about their upcoming shows, the band say: “We are incredibly excited to announce news of The Wild Dreams Tour and to finally get back performing to all of our fans at the UK’s biggest arenas.”

“After the last 18 months, this tour means more to us than any that we’ve ever done before."

It will be a massive celebration and will bring us closer to our fans than ever before. We’re planning some spectacular shows which will include all of our greatest hits and some special surprises.”

With an impressive total of 14 No.1 UK singles, Westlife are only third after Elvis and The Beatles in achieving this level of phenomenal success.

They intend to bring chart-toppers and greatest hits like 'Swear It Again', ‘Flying Without Wings’ and ‘World of our Own’ to their adoring fanbase, alongside brand new hits from their upcoming album.

You can hear their latest single 'Starlight' above, the first song to be released from their upcoming and highly-anticipated album.

Tickets for the spectacular 'The Wild Dreams Tour' go on sale on Friday 5 November 2021 at 9:30am at LiveNation.co.uk

Fans who pre-order Wild Dreams from the Dig! Store by Wednesday 3rd November at 12:00 GMT will gain early access to tickets. For more info, click here.

THE WILD DREAMS TOUR DATES:

08 July 2022 - Dublin, Aviva Stadium

23 July 2022 - Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

06 August 2022 - London, Wembley Stadium

12 August 2022 - Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

13 August 2022 - Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

17 November 2022 - Aberdeen, P&J Live

19 November 2022 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

22 November 2022 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

24 November 2022 - Manchester, AO Arena

26 November 2022 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

28 November 2022 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

30 November 2022 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

03 December 2022 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

07 December 2022 - London, The O2

09 December 2022 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

11 December 2022 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena