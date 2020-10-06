Westlife's Shane Filan shares heartbreaking news of dad's death just 10 months after his mum

By Rory O'Connor

Westlife singer Shane Filan confirmed the sad news that his father Peter has died 10 months after his mother Mae passed away.

Shane made the announcement on social media alongside photographs of both his parents together.

Peter Filan, a father of seven, was well known in County Sligo where he ran the Carlton Cafe.

In a statement, Shane wrote: "Yesterday Sunday the 4th of October my heart was broken. I lost the most important man in my entire life, my dad Peter.

"He was my best friend, my guidance through life and an absolutely amazing father. He was my hero.

"He died peacefully in his sleep in the amazing care of the medical team of St Vincent's Hospital, Hawthorne Ward and my brother Peter."

He continued: "I can't thank the staff of St Vincent's Hospital enough, for the incredible care they all gave him over this last year.

"I'd also like to say thank you to all the Westlife fans and friends around the world for all your lovely kind messages at this very sad time.

"His funeral will be private to family due to all the current restrictions and safety.

"For those who would like to do something in his memory you can make a small donation to cancertrials.ie for other families in the future.

"He was one of a kind and will now be reunited with the love of his life of 55 years, my mum Mae. Together forever. Thank you. Love always, Shane & Family."

Shane's father is survived by his seven children Finbarr, Peter, Yvonne, Liam, Denise, Máiréad and Shane.

According to Rip.ie, Peter is also survived by 22 grandchildren, his brother Tom, sister Margaret, his sons-in-law Michael, Rowan and Cathal and his daughters-in-law Geraldine, Ciara, Patricia and Gillian.

Shane's mother Mae passed away last December with the singer calling it "the saddest day of my life".