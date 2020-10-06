Westlife's Shane Filan shares heartbreaking news of dad's death just 10 months after his mum

6 October 2020, 18:00

Westlife's Shane Filan shares heartbreaking news of dad's death just 10 months after his mum
Westlife's Shane Filan shares heartbreaking news of dad's death just 10 months after his mum. Picture: Shane Filan • Instagram

By Rory O'Connor

Westlife singer Shane Filan confirmed the sad news that his father Peter has died 10 months after his mother Mae passed away.

Shane made the announcement on social media alongside photographs of both his parents together.

Peter Filan, a father of seven, was well known in County Sligo where he ran the Carlton Cafe.

In a statement, Shane wrote: "Yesterday Sunday the 4th of October my heart was broken. I lost the most important man in my entire life, my dad Peter.

Read more: Westlife reveal new album secrets after working with Ed Sheeran on 'Spectrum'

"He was my best friend, my guidance through life and an absolutely amazing father. He was my hero.

"He died peacefully in his sleep in the amazing care of the medical team of St Vincent's Hospital, Hawthorne Ward and my brother Peter."

He continued: "I can't thank the staff of St Vincent's Hospital enough, for the incredible care they all gave him over this last year.

Read more: Westlife to ‘reschedule comeback party after headline Wembley show’ due to coronavirus

"I'd also like to say thank you to all the Westlife fans and friends around the world for all your lovely kind messages at this very sad time.

"His funeral will be private to family due to all the current restrictions and safety.

"For those who would like to do something in his memory you can make a small donation to cancertrials.ie for other families in the future.

"He was one of a kind and will now be reunited with the love of his life of 55 years, my mum Mae. Together forever. Thank you. Love always, Shane & Family."

See more: Westlife announce their biggest ever UK show at Wembley Stadium

Shane's father is survived by his seven children Finbarr, Peter, Yvonne, Liam, Denise, Máiréad and Shane.

According to Rip.ie, Peter is also survived by 22 grandchildren, his brother Tom, sister Margaret, his sons-in-law Michael, Rowan and Cathal and his daughters-in-law Geraldine, Ciara, Patricia and Gillian.

Shane's mother Mae passed away last December with the singer calling it "the saddest day of my life".

More from Westlife

See more More from Westlife

Westlife

Westlife's top 10 best songs ever

Song Lists

Brian McFadden and fiancée Danielle Parkinson

Brian McFadden and fiancée Danielle Parkinson open up on miscarriage heartbreak

Music

Boyzlife’s Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden join Smooth’s Virtual Coffee Break with Jenni Falconer

Boyzlife’s Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden interview: Westlife and Boyzone stars join Jenni Falconer

Music

Westlife's rescheduled Wembley Stadium show will take place in August 2021

Westlife forced to postpone headline Wembley Stadium concert by 1 year
Westlife's Nicky Byrne reminisces about football past with throwback photo

Westlife's Nicky Byrne reminisces about professional football past with throwback photo
Westlife forced to cancel several UK stadium tour shows due to coronavirus

Westlife forced to cancel several UK stadium tour shows due to coronavirus
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey are among the richest singers

These are the top 20 richest singers in the world

Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John in 2009

When Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang 'Islands in the Stream' and it was glorious
Freddie Mercury, George Michael and Stevie Wonder

The 20 best male singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability
Simon & Garfunkel's professional relationship was filled with allegations of betrayal and dishonesty

The extraordinary story of Simon & Garfunkel’s life-long feud
1970s songs

The 101 greatest songs of the 1970s, ranked

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Joss Stone announces pregnancy as singer confirms she is expecting first baby with musician boyfriend Cody

Joss Stone announces pregnancy as singer confirms she is expecting first baby

Music

George Michael's ex-lover Kenny Goss suing late star's sister and father

George Michael's ex-partner Kenny Goss is suing late star's sister and father

George Michael

Elton John and John Lennon

Elton John recalls ‘whirlwind romance’ with John Lennon: 'We did naughty things together'

Elton John

Mick Fleetwood responds to viral 'Dreams' TikTok in the best way

Mick Fleetwood recreates viral 'Dreams' TikTok video, sipping cranberry juice and lip-syncing to song

Fleetwood Mac

Dolly Parton is in talks to pose for Playboy more than 40 years after iconic bunny suit cover

Dolly Parton is in talks to pose for Playboy more than 40 years after iconic bunny suit cover

Dolly Parton