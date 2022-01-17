Exclusive

Smooth's Famous Firsts Podcast: Marti Pellow looks back at Wet Wet Wet, solo success and beyond

17 January 2022, 02:00 | Updated: 17 January 2022, 10:34

Marti Pellow appears on Smooth's Famous Firsts Podcast with Jenni Falconer
Marti Pellow appears on Smooth's Famous Firsts Podcast with Jenni Falconer. Picture: Smooth/Global

By Tom Eames

Marti Pellow is the latest guest on Smooth's Famous Firsts podcast, and the Scottish music icon reflects on his fantastic career, and the amazing artists he has worked with.

In episode 7 of Famous Firsts, host Jenni Falconer chats to Marti Pellow about the various firsts of his career, including the early days of his former band Wet Wet Wet, what it was like going solo for the first time, and how he took the West End and Broadway by storm.

Marti opens up about the support and belief of his family helped him find success back in the 1980s when Wet Wet Wet became one of the UK's biggest new bands.

He also speaks about some of the biggest moments of his career, including triumphing at the Brit Awards and singing with his heroes such as Elton John. He also looks ahead to his next plans including a UK tour in 2022.

Listen below:

In Famous Firsts, Jenni Falconer chats to pop music legends to hear the stories behind their firsts: first gigs, first record deals, first TV appearances and much more.

Previous episodes have featured Ed Sheeran, Michael Bolton and Westlife among many others, with future guests including Tony Hadley and Billy Ocean.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Marti Pellow heads out on his Greatest Hits UK and Ireland tour in 2022 in April. Ticket details can be found here.

