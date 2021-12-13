Exclusive

Smooth's Famous Firsts Podcast: Richard Marx reflects on incredible career, songs and collaborations

13 December 2021, 01:00

Richard Marx talks to Jenni Falconer on Smooth's Famous Firsts
Richard Marx talks to Jenni Falconer on Smooth's Famous Firsts. Picture: Smooth/Global

By Tom Eames

Richard Marx is the latest guest on Smooth's Famous Firsts podcast, and the American singer-songwriter looks back on the various firsts of a truly impressive career.

In episode 6 of Famous Firsts, Jenni Falconer chats to Richard Marx about how he first got into music thanks to his similarly-talented father, and how Lionel Richie was the person to get his first foot in the door.

Richard speaks about the fantastic duets and collaborations throughout his career, including Whitney Houston, Kenny Rogers and co-writing 'Dance with My Father' with Luther Vandross.

Richard has so many incredible stories and memories that Jenni could have talked to him all day, and this is a fascinating look back at a brilliant era of music, and the story of how a 17-year-old songwriter became one of the world's most sought-after musicians.

Listen below:

In Famous Firsts, Jenni Falconer chats to pop music legends to hear the stories behind their firsts: first gigs, first record deals, first TV appearances and much more.

Previous episodes have featured Ed Sheeran, Michael Bolton and Westlife among others, with future guests including Tony Hadley and Marti Pellow.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Mike Nesmith has passed away

Monkees singer Mike Nesmith dies, aged 78

Sacha Baron Cohen was initially cast to play Freddie Mercury in biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Queen’s Roger Taylor says Sacha Baron Cohen would've been “utter s**t” playing Freddie Mercury

Queen

Sting Performs At The Aire Crown Theater

Sting's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Sting

Sting in 2019

Sting facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name, net worth and more revealed

Sting

Paul Young came so close to singing with Whitney Houston

Paul Young almost duetted with Whitney Houston, but turned down the song on offer

Paul Young

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?