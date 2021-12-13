Exclusive

Smooth's Famous Firsts Podcast: Richard Marx reflects on incredible career, songs and collaborations

Richard Marx talks to Jenni Falconer on Smooth's Famous Firsts. Picture: Smooth/Global

By Tom Eames

Richard Marx is the latest guest on Smooth's Famous Firsts podcast, and the American singer-songwriter looks back on the various firsts of a truly impressive career.

In episode 6 of Famous Firsts, Jenni Falconer chats to Richard Marx about how he first got into music thanks to his similarly-talented father, and how Lionel Richie was the person to get his first foot in the door.

Richard speaks about the fantastic duets and collaborations throughout his career, including Whitney Houston, Kenny Rogers and co-writing 'Dance with My Father' with Luther Vandross.

Richard has so many incredible stories and memories that Jenni could have talked to him all day, and this is a fascinating look back at a brilliant era of music, and the story of how a 17-year-old songwriter became one of the world's most sought-after musicians.

In Famous Firsts, Jenni Falconer chats to pop music legends to hear the stories behind their firsts: first gigs, first record deals, first TV appearances and much more.

Previous episodes have featured Ed Sheeran, Michael Bolton and Westlife among others, with future guests including Tony Hadley and Marti Pellow.

