Tony Hadley facts: Singer's age, wife, children, height and more revealed

29 December 2021, 11:16

Tony Hadley
Tony Hadley. Picture: Getty

Tony Hadley has one of the most recognisable voices of the 1980s.

Thanks to his time with former band Spandau Ballet, Tony is one of the most beloved singers of his generation.

Tony celebrates his 40th anniversary in 2022, and he continues to entertain fans around the world.

Here are all the important facts every fan should know about the talented singer:

  1. How old is Tony Hadley and where is he from?

    Tony Hadley was born on June 2, 1960. He celebrated his 61st birthday in 2021.

    He was the first of three children (he also has a sister, Lee, and a brother, Steve), to parents Patrick Hadley, an electrical engineer for the Daily Mail, and mother Josephine, a local health authority employee.

  2. Is Tony Hadley married?

    Tony Hadley with wife Alison in 2015
    Tony Hadley with wife Alison in 2015. Picture: Getty

    Tony Hadley divorced his first wife Leonie Lawson in 2003 after 20 years of marriage.

    He married his second wife Alison Evers in July 2009.

  3. How many children does Tony Hadley have?

    Tony Hadley with his two younger children in 2016
    Tony Hadley with his two younger children in 2016. Picture: Getty

    Tony Hadley is the father of five children: Thomas, Toni and Mackenzie with his first wife, Leonie, and Zara (born December 2006) and Genevieve (born February 2012) with second wife Alison.

  4. How tall is Tony Hadley?

    Tony Hadley is around 6ft 3in (190.5cm).

  5. Why did Tony Hadley quit Spandau Ballet?

    Spandau Ballet in 1983
    Spandau Ballet in 1983. Picture: Getty

    In July 2017, Tony Hadley released a brief statement saying he was no longer part of Spandau Ballet, but didn't elaborate on exactly why.

    Spandau Ballet later admitted that, although Tony's departure was "frustrating", they are treating it as a "new chapter" for them.

    They famously split in 1990 due to a row over royalties, but eventually reunited in 2009 for a huge reunion tour and new album.

More from Spandau Ballet

See more More from Spandau Ballet

Spandau Ballet

Spandau Ballet's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Martin Kemp

Martin Kemp facts: Spandau Ballet star's age, wife, children, brother and more revealed
Tony Hadley announces solo 2022 UK tour to celebrate 40th anniversary

Tony Hadley announces solo 2022 UK tour to celebrate 40th anniversary

Music

Tony Hadley

Tony Hadley reveals debut solo album regrets: "I think I made a massive mistake"

Music

Martin Kemp says George Michael landed him his famous role of soap opera EastEnders. Pictured on set in 1998.

Martin Kemp reveals how George Michael got him his EastEnders role and even picked his soap wardrobe

George Michael

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Bette Midler

Bette Midler's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea have been married since 1989

Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea's 40-year romance, and their secret to long-lasting love

Music

Barry White and Lisa Stansfield

Forgotten duets: When Barry White sang 'All Around the World' with Lisa Stansfield

Music

John Legend

John Legend facts: Singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

John Legend