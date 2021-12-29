Tony Hadley facts: Singer's age, wife, children, height and more revealed

Tony Hadley has one of the most recognisable voices of the 1980s.

Thanks to his time with former band Spandau Ballet, Tony is one of the most beloved singers of his generation.

Tony celebrates his 40th anniversary in 2022, and he continues to entertain fans around the world.

Here are all the important facts every fan should know about the talented singer: