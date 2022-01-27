Exclusive

When Tony Hadley performed 'Jailhouse Rock' with Freddie Mercury and Queen: "We partied hard"

27 January 2022, 10:33

By Tom Eames

Tony Hadley has recalled the incredible moment he was brought up on stage to perform live with Queen and Freddie Mercury back in the '80s.

Speaking on Smooth's Famous Firsts podcast with Jenni Falconer, Tony spoke of the time he sang 'Jailhouse Rock' with the legendary band Queen in Auckland in 1985.

But they didn't sing Spandau Ballet's 'True' or a Queen classic like 'Don't Stop Me Now'. Instead, they tackled a "pub version" of 'Jailhouse Rock' by Elvis Presley.

"Both of us, we partied quite heavily!", Tony said. "So I mean, it was more of a pub style version."

Sadly, there's no footage of the performance. Only a couple of photos.

Freddie Mercury and Tony Hadley
Freddie Mercury and Tony Hadley. Picture: Getty
Freddie Mercury and Tony Hadley
Freddie Mercury and Tony Hadley. Picture: Getty

"But the unfortunate thing is, there’s only one picture that’s come to light, and that’s only recently, of myself and the Queen boys on stage. Because in those days, nobody had mobile phones or anything, and you weren’t allowed to film stuff either.

"If you were caught filming stuff at a concert, you’d have your camera taken away, or the video camera taken away. So there’s no video footage of mine and Freddie’s performance. Just the picture.

"But it was a moment. It really was a fantastic moment."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Tony also opened up about the chances of reuniting with his Spandau Ballet bandmates, after quitting the group a few years ago due to some kind of fall out.

"There would be a lot of people really happy about [the band reuniting]. Unfortunately, it went a little bit too far.

"They’ve been a little bit disingenuous with the truth, when I’ve seen them on TV and stuff. They know why I left, and maybe one day, as I say, they might be honest about it as well. But it’s not for me to say. I think it’s really sad.

"You know, I think it’s a shame for the fans as well. If things had gone the other way, then we would probably be celebrating a 40th anniversary tour ourselves. But there you go. That’s life. It’s full of ups and downs. You take it on the chin, and you move forward.

"That’s the most important thing, I think – it’s to always move forward. I mean, I don’t go back and listen to all of my old songs, whether they’re solo songs or Spandau songs, or watch videos. I can’t think of anything worse. I hate watching myself on TV. So I’m always moving forward, and trying to do new things."

In Famous Firsts, Jenni Falconer chats to pop music legends to hear the stories behind their firsts: first gigs, first record deals, first TV appearances and much more.

Previous episodes have featured the likes Ed Sheeran, Michael Bolton, Leona Lewis, Richard Marx, and Marti Pellow.

More from Spandau Ballet

See more More from Spandau Ballet

Tony Hadley speaks to Jenni Falconer for Smooth's Famous Firsts podcast

Smooth's Famous Firsts Podcast: Tony Hadley talks Spandau Ballet beginnings, solo regrets and "looking forward"

Music

Spandau Ballet

Spandau Ballet's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Tony Hadley

Tony Hadley facts: Singer's age, wife, children, height and more revealed
Martin Kemp

Martin Kemp facts: Spandau Ballet star's age, wife, children, brother and more revealed
Tony Hadley announces solo 2022 UK tour to celebrate 40th anniversary

Tony Hadley announces solo 2022 UK tour to celebrate 40th anniversary

Music

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Adam Lambert will star in ITV's Starstruck

What is Starstruck? New 'Stars in Their Eyes'-style show with Adam Lambert and Sheridan Smith explained

TV & Film

Janet Jackson denies rumours that she had a secret baby in the 1980s

Janet Jackson denies rumours that she had a secret baby in the 1980s

Music

Bat Out of Hell Musical cast pay tribute to Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf receives powerful tribute from 'Bat Out of Hell' musical cast, leaving audience in tears

Music

Celine Dion shares post about son René-Charles

Celine Dion shares heartwarming tribute to son René-Charles on his 21st birthday

Celine Dion

COVID-19: Sir Elton John forced to delay shows after testing positive for coronavirus