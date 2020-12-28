Kate Garraway facts: Smooth and GMB pressenter's age, husband, children and career revealed

28 December 2020, 13:41

Kate Garraway
Kate Garraway. Picture: Smooth/Global

By Tom Eames

Kate Garraway is one of the most hardworking stars of British TV, having appeared on TV and radio for the past 25 years.

The Good Morning Britain star has been part of the Smooth Radio family since joining in 2014, and she hosts the mid-morning show every weekday from 10am to 1pm.

Here's your handy quick guide to Kate:

  1. Who is Kate Garraway? Her TV career explained

    Kate Garraway
    Kate Garraway. Picture: Getty

    Kate is a British TV and radio presenter and journalist.

    She got her start on TV in 1994, joining the South edition of ITV News Central as a production journalist, reporter and news presenter.

    Two years later, she became co-presenter of the South East edition of ITV News Meridian, and in 1998 she joined Sunrise on Sky News.

    Kate joined GMTV in September 2000, co-presenting GMTV Today with fellow Smooth star Andrew Castle on Fridays. She went on to share presenting duties with Fiona Phillips and Emma Crosby.

    In 2009, she co-hosted GMTV with Ben Shephard, leaving in August 2010.

    She became entertainment editor of Daybreak on ITV a month later, and in December 2011, she took over from Christine Bleakley as the main presenter on an interim basis.

    In 2014, Daybreak was replaced with Good Morning Britain, with Kate joining as one of the main co-presenters. She currently presents alongside Ben Shepherd, Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan.

    Meanwhile, Kate appeared in the fifth series of Strictly Come Dancing, finishing in 8th place (out of 14) with professional partner Anton du Beke.

  2. What is Kate Garraway's age and where is she from?

    Kate was born on June 4, 1967, and celebrated her 53rd birthday in 2020.

    Her father was a civil servant, and her mother was a teacher. She went to Dunmore Primary School and Fitzharrys School in Abingdon.

  3. Is Kate Garraway married and does she have children?

    In September 2005, Kate married her second husband Derek Draper in Camden.

    Derek was previously a political aide to former Labour cabinet minister Peter Mandelson.

    They welcomed their daughter Darcey in March 2006. Their son William was born three years later.

    In 2020, Derek was hospitalised after contracting COVID-19, and was admitted to an intensive care unit. By June, he remained in critical condition after ten weeks, and was in an induced coma.

    In December 2020, Kate emotionally thanked the nurses who "saved husband Derek Draper's life". Kate and co-host Ben Shephard interviewed members of the ICU Liberty Singers.

    Kate said: "It's so great to talk to you, because I didn't realise that you actually cared for Derek, my husband, when he was at the Whittington when he first got sick.

    "And, you know, his life was saved by all of you."

