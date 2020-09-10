Kate Garraway won’t be able to see husband Derek Draper on 15th wedding anniversary: 'It’s a tough day'

Kate Garraway won’t be able to see husband Derek Draper on 15th wedding anniversary: 'It’s a tough day'. Picture: ITV • REX

By Rory O'Connor

Kate Garraway has revealed she won’t be able to see her husband Derek Draper on their 15th wedding anniversary today.

The Smooth Radio presenter’s husband is currently in hospital after being rushed to hospital at the end of March, before being induced into a coma in early April.

While Derek is now free from coronavirus, he hasn’t fully awoken from his coma, with Kate revealing he has lost eight stone in weight, with the virus “wreaking havoc” on his entire body.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Kate said: “It is actually Derek and I’s wedding anniversary today, 15 years today, Richard and Hilary were there today, weren’t you both?

“But yes, what an extraordinary thing. I won’t be able to see him today, I kind of hoped I would, but it hasn’t worked out that way for the visit so, maybe it would have been a bit strange anyway.

“It’s a tough day, but he’s still here, there’s not a huge amount that has changed.”

Providing viewers with an update on Derek’s health, Kate continued: “It’s very strange, I haven’t seen you in ages and so much happens in that couple of weeks there are so many seemingly positives and then plungings, but actually, what I seem to forget, is that it’s just the same.

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper at Smooth Radio. Picture: PA • Smooth Radio

“And what you have to think is as well, at least he is still here with me, it’s a flicker and a bad day but you just have to keep ongoing.”

Adil Ray, who was presenting the show alongside Kate, praised her for “being an inspiration” throughout all of this.

Kate said: “It is lovely to be back, it feels like you’re doing something positive.”

It comes after Kate announced she will be returning to her 10am-1pm weekday show on Smooth Radio from September 14.