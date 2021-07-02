How Yesterday tackled its surprise John Lennon 'cameo'

By Tom Eames

Yesterday tells the story of what the world would be like if The Beatles never existed.

The romcom from director Danny Boyle and writer Richard Curtis focuses on singer Jack Malik (Himesh Patel), who finds himself the only person alive who remembers the Fab Four, after being involved in an accident during a worldwide blackout.

After Jack steals the Beatles' back catalogue and becomes an international superstar, he finds some solace after meeting one of the Beatles living on their own without any of the fame and success.

However, instead of a cameo from Sir Paul McCartney or Sir Ringo Starr, Jack (and the audience) is surprised with the arrival of a 78-year-old John Lennon.

Robert Carlyle plays John Lennon (left) in Yesterday. Picture: Universal

Not only that, but the actor playing Lennon looks eerily like the late singer, who died in 1980 after being shot by Mark Chapman in New York.

"You made it to 78," a joyous Jack says, before asking for a huge, which a confused John allows.