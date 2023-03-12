Bill Nighy facts: British actor's age, films, wife, children and more revealed

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Bill Nighy is a British acting national treasure.

Bill Nighy is a British actor whose career has spanned six decades, having acted across film, television, and the theatre.

Although he was a distinguished stage actor for the majority of his early career, his breakthrough role was in Christmas romcom Love Actually for which earned him a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Other notable films of Nighy's are the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, the Underworld film series, Shaun of the Dead, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, The Constant Gardener, Emma, Notes on a Scandal, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and Living.

Nighy has received numerous awards throughout his career, including a Tony Award, a Golden Globe, and most recently an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor after his lauded performance in Living.

How old is Bill Nighy, where was he born, and when did he start acting?

William 'Bill' Francis Nighy was born on 12th December 1949 in Caterham, Surrey. In 2022, he turned 73 years old.

He was brought up as a Roman Catholic and served as an altar boy, before leaving school to pursue acting with two O-Levels.

Nighy made his stage debut in 1977 at the London Theatre after years of training at the Guildford School of Acting. From then onwards he appeared in various shows on television, film, radio, and the stage, receiving a reputation for being a reliable character actor.

It wasn't until the turn of the century however when his mainstream career kicked off after a breakthrough appearance in Love Actually opened the doors to Hollywood.

What are Bill Nighy's biggest films?

- Love Actually

- Pirates of the Caribbean film series,

- Living

- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

- Emma

- Shaun of the Dead

- The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

- The Constant Gardener

- Notes on a Scandal

- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1

Is Bill Nighy married and does he have children?

Bill Nighy is not currently married. His only marriage was to English actress Diana Quick from 1980 to 2008, who worked together in David Hare's A Map of the World at the National Theatre in 1982. Even though they're divorced they remain friends.

They have one daughter together, Mary Nighy, who is an actress herself. She is Bill Nighy's only child.

What is Bill Nighy's net worth?

Bill Nighy's net worth is an estimated $8 million.

Are there any other facts we should know about Bill Nighy?

Bill Nighy hates watching himself on the big screen, and has never watched a film that he has featured in.

He was once offered the title role in Doctor Who after once appearing as a guest on an episode, but swiftly turned down the opportunity. "No disrespect to Doctor Who or anything, I just think that it comes with too much baggage," he said.

Known for his sartorial elegance and flawless style, Nighy said he wears a suit almost every day.

He's not your typical Hollywood type, and rather likes being stopped in the streets of central London by his fans.