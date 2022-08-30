Bill Nighy stars in heartwarming trailer for inspiring new film 'Living'

30 August 2022, 12:18

By Tom Eames

Bill Nighy's new film looks like it could be his best yet, and is bound to make us feel moved.

Living will open at cinemas in the UK and Ireland on November 4, and is a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s film Ikiru.

Directed by Oliver Hermanus and written by The Remains of the Day's Kazuo Ishiguro, the film has received huge critical acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film stars Bill Nighy as Williams, an ordinary man who finds himself stuck after years of generic office routine. Set in 1953, veteran civil servant Williams is buried under paperwork at his office, with no partner, and a life that has felt empty and meaningless. After a shocking medical diagnosis, he decides to change things.

Bill Nighy stars in Living
Bill Nighy stars in Living. Picture: Lionsgate

With the help of younger colleagues and aquaitances, he finds a brilliant way of improving his short time left, as well as the lives of people around him and far away.

Watch the trailer in full above.

Living also stars the likes of Tom Burke, Aimee Lou Wood, and Alex Sharp.

The film promises to be one of Love Actually star Bill Nighy's greatest roles, and a moving period drama to warm us up this winter.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta were glowing as they giggled and embraced for photos on the red carpet and stopped to speak to a reporter from E! for what would be their last ever interview together.

Watch Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta dance one last time in adorable final interview

Olivia Newton-John

The Bee Gees were given the This Is Your Life treatment in 1991.

Watch a gobsmacked Bee Gees giggle their way through This Is Your Life episode

Bee Gees

George Michael, who was already incredibly well-known for his huge donations to charity, agreed to guest star alongside 'Smithy' for a tongue-in-cheek scene in which the Wham! star would send himself up for charity.

When George Michael sang 'I'm Your Man' with James Corden and invented Carpool Karaoke

George Michael

The ITV series Popstar to Operstar in January 2010,saw a famous singers from various backgrounds be trained by professional opera singers and give weekly performances in front of a live studio and TV audience.

When Darius Campbell sang opera with a staggering rendition of 'Nessun Dorma'

Music

Myleene Klass posted a photo with Darius and her Popstars co-stars

Darius Campbell: Myleene Klass pays tribute to "kindest gentleman" Popstars co-star

Music

More on Smooth

Michael Jackson wins Smooth Icons for 2021

Smooth Icons 2022: Michael Jackson is voted the greatest artist of all time

Music

'Tiny Dancer' is a constant in Elton John's setlists these days.

The Story of... 'Tiny Dancer' by Elton John

The Story of...

Sir Rod Stewart and Sir Elton John have been bickering for nearly half a century.

Rod Stewart reignites feud with 'frenemy' Elton John after mocking him on stage

Rod Stewart

The Queen frontman wowed millions of fans over his 25-year career and his vocals are still lauded as among the best of all time.

5 times Freddie Mercury proved he was the greatest performer that ever lived

Freddie Mercury

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott

The Beautiful South's Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott announce UK tour

Music

Billy Joel brought pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo on stage at Madison Square Garden last night (August 24) for a rendition of 'Uptown Girl'

Watch Billy Joel bring Olivia Rodrigo onstage for stunning rendition of 'Uptown Girl'

Billy Joel

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained

Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed