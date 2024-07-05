Morgan Wallen shows the UK why he's country music's biggest star at BST Hyde Park

5 July 2024, 15:06

Morgan Wallen at BST Hyde Park
Morgan Wallen at BST Hyde Park. Picture: Dave Hogan/JRC McCord

By Tom Eames

Morgan Wallen is finally starting to make a name for himself in the UK after years of storming the charts in America.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

So much so, Morgan brought his One Night at a Time tour to London last night (July 4) as the headliner for American Express presents BST Hyde Park - becoming the first country star to do so.

And judging from the thousands upon thousands of people who had flocked to Hyde Park, Morgan Wallen is now a bonafide star around these parts.

Appearing in a bright-white suit and trucker hat combo, Morgan swaggered onto the stage with the kind of brash confidence that has already brought him a staggering number of hits in just a few years.

Morgan came to the UK following the triumph of his third album, One Thing at a Time, a 36-track LP that spent 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Morgan Wallen headlines American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2024 | Official Aftermovie

And of course, he brings with him a somewhat notorious bad boy reputation, following incidents like the drunken use of a racial slur and, most recently, throwing a chair from the roof of a bar owned by fellow country star and friend Eric Church.

But that notoriety only adds to the buzz around him. The audience roared to the dive bar anthem ‘Ain’t That Some’ as he began his two-hour set.

Highlights included the nostalgic twang of ‘98 Braves’ and '7 Summers', the piano ballad 'Sand in My Boots’ (performed from a smaller b-stage in the crowd, giving fans a close-up look at the star), new single 'Lies Lies Lies' and plenty of drinking favourites like ‘Chasin’ You’, ‘You Proof’, and ‘This Bar’.

Morgan Wallen at BST Hyde Park
Morgan Wallen at BST Hyde Park. Picture: JRC McCord
Morgan Wallen at BST Hyde Park
Morgan Wallen at BST Hyde Park. Picture: Dave Horgan

And then of course there's his current number one smash 'I Had Some Help' (sadly without a Post Malone cameo), and 'Cowgirls' alongside his good friend and support act Ernest.

Set-closer ‘Whiskey Glasses’ is already a classic, and then the encore's trap-inspired ‘Thinkin’ Bout Me’, the boozy singalong ‘Last Night', and the underrated ‘The Way I Talk’ from 2016.

Morgan Wallen at BST Hyde Park
Morgan Wallen at BST Hyde Park. Picture: Dave Hogan

It was an Independence Day to remember (for various reasons), with Morgan being watched by some serious A-listers, including Hollywood stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany.

To be honest, we wish he could have kept going for two more hours.

