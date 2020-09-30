Gary Barlow announces new album and unveils fantastic new Michael Buble duet 'Elita' - listen now

Gary Barlow, Michael Buble and Sebastian Yatra. Picture: Twitter/Gary Barlow

By Tom Eames

Gary Barlow has unveiled the first single from his upcoming new solo album, and it's a cracker.

The Take That singer has released 'Elita', a collaboration with Michael Bublé and Latin star Sebastian Yatra.

Listen to 'Elita' below:

Gary has described the track as “salsa-infused pop”, saying: “'Elita' is a song about witnessing the power of women — that’s really at the core of this track.

“Originally it was just the two of us, but then Michael said he knew this amazing talent that would be perfect for the song.

“Within an hour we were all on the phone and when Sebastián sent the track back, we were just thrilled.

"He has this amazing charisma — it just sounded so authentic.”

The track will feature on Gary's next album, titled Music Played by Humans, which is the follow-up to his 2013 LP Since I Saw You Last.

Earlier this year, Gary kept fans entertained during lockdown with his Crooner Sessions duets series, teaming up with fellow singers including Brian May, Tony Hadley and Take That colleague Robbie Williams for virtual duets.