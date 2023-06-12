Greatest Days review: A nostalgic pop triumph held up by Take That's classic tunes

12 June 2023, 15:28 | Updated: 12 June 2023, 15:55

Greatest Days cast
Greatest Days cast. Picture: Elysian

By Tom Eames

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The official Take That musical hits all the right notes as it transfers from the stage to the screen.

Greatest Days is adapted from Tim Firth's stage musical - previously called The Band - and directed by Coky Giedroyc.

The calling card for the film is that it features most of Take That's biggest songs. But don't be expecting any kind of biopic, or a film about the hugely successful boy-turned-man band.

Instead, this original story focuses on five fans of a fictional boyband, and how friendship and a love of pop music can change your life forever. And thus, for anyone of a certain age, it's a pure nostalgia trip.

Like the stage musical (now also called Greatest Days), the film follows 40-something Rachel (Aisling Bea), a nurse who wins a competition to see her favourite boyband (simply called "the boys"), at their reunion gig in Athens.

Watch the Greatest Days trailer

As she has three extra tickets, she invites her old friends from school. However, they haven't seen each for 20+ years.

The film skips between time periods - 1993 and the present day - and thus we spend time with the five friends as school pals, and where they are now.

And of course, the film is signposted with a splattering of song and dance routines, set to Take That's most adored hits, helped largely by Rachel's younger self being able to imagine the boys as she struggles through her teenage years.

While the film is at its best during its many joyous scenes, the reason you will go away thinking about it long after is down to its moments of pathos and sadness. As much as it can be fun going back down memory lane, that will always bring a touch of the melancholy of time slipping by. It's impossible not to think about your life, school friendships and beyond when watching it.

Greatest Days
Greatest Days. Picture: Elysian
Lara McDonnell as young Rachel with the boys
Lara McDonnell as young Rachel with the boys. Picture: Bron Releasing/DJ Films/Elysian Film Group/SPG3/Greatest Days

The cast was originally meant to feature Hollywood actors like Rosamund Pike and Ruth Wilson, but for whatever reason they dropped out in favour of lesser-known TV stars such as Aisling Bea and Jayde Adams. However, that is no bad thing as each cast member puts in an excellent performance.

Aisling Bea proves she can lead a film with charm and relatability, while there are standout 'watch this space' performances from up-and-comers Eliza Dobson and Jessie Mae Alonzo.

Sure, this story could have worked as a straight comedy-drama without the musical numbers, but it's the Take That connection that gives it that extra pizzazz.

If you're not a massive Take That fan, you'll still find reasons to enjoy what is one of British cinema's best musicals for years.

Rating: 4/5

Greatest Days arrives at UK cinemas on June 16.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Gary Oldman with Lesley Manville (left) and Uma Thurman (right) in the 1980s

Gary Oldman, Uma Thurman and Lesley Manville's complicated love triangle explained

Bruce Willis's stunt double got severely injured on the set of Die Hard 4 in 2007.

Bruce Willis' incredible gesture revealed after 'Die Hard' stunt double suffered life-changing injury on set
The Full Monty was a global box office smash after its 1997 release. But where are the stars now?

The Full Monty cast: Where are the stars of the 1997 film now?

Tallulah Willis has opened up about her father's dementia in an emotional essay for Vogue magazine.

Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah opens up on actor's dementia: 'I knew something was wrong for a long time'
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic: Then and now

Titanic cast then and now: Where are the stars of the 1997 movie today?

More on Smooth

After revealing his sexuality, George Michael quickly became a proud gay man and a LGBTQ+ icon.

When George Michael proudly declared to Oprah Winfrey he wouldn't sell out to 'homophobic' people

George Michael

Why did Jason Orange leave Take That?

Take That finally reveal the real reason Jason Orange quit the group in 2014

Take That

Brian May said Freddie Mercury was a "born rockstar" after first meeting the future Queen frontman.

Brian May and Roger Taylor recall their first time meeting "born rockstar" Freddie Mercury

Queen

The Police star, 71, revealed that while he wasn't close to George Michael, he had a lot of respect for the star's rise for pop star to "serious songwriter and artist".

Sting reveals the George Michael lyric he wishes he'd written: 'I love that line'

Sting

Robbie Williams has made hearts melt with his gesture to a blind fan earlier this week in London.

Robbie Williams dedicates ‘She’s The One’ to blind fan who is brought to tears: 'I feel included and worthy'

Robbie Williams

Tina Turner and Cher were the best of friends for nearly fifty years.

How Cher and Tina Turner became life-long best friends: a timeline

Tina Turner

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother