Greatest Days: Meet the young cast of the Take That musical film

1 June 2023, 15:23

The cast of Greatest Days
The cast of Greatest Days. Picture: DJ Films/Elysian Film Group/SPG3/Greatest Days

By Tom Eames

Greatest Days is arriving at cinemas in June, and is a nostalgia-fest for all lovers of Take That and '90s pop music.

The film is an adaptation of the stage musical of the same name, and follows a group of four women who were once close school friends and massive fans of an unnamed boyband, using the music of Take That.

Starring Aisling Bea, Alice Lowe, Jayde Adams and Amaka Okafor as the four friends, the film also flashes back to the 1990s to show what happened when the girls first went to see their heroes live on stage.

But who are the actors playing the young counterparts? Here's your handy guide:

Lara McDonnell (Rachel)

Irish actor Lara plays the young version of Aisling Bea's character Rachel in the film.

She first found fame for playing the titular role in the West End production of Matilda the Musical from 2015 to 2016.

Aged 19 when Greatest Days is released, she has since landed roles in several films, including Artemis Fowl and Belfast.

Eliza Dobson (Heather)

Eliza Dobson plays the young version of Alice Lowe's character Heather in Greatest Days.

The BRIT School graduate is an up-and-coming singer, and has performed a number of live shows and will be releasing new music in 2023.

She often uploads videos of herself singing on her Instagram page.

Nandi Sawyers-Hudson (Zoe)

Nandi plays the younger version of Amaka Okafor's character Zoe in the film.

The Edinburgh-based actor previously appeared in the chorus of stage productions of Les Miserables and Hairspray, the BBC series The Wedding, and the 2020 film Army of Thieves.

Carragon Guest (Claire)

London and Yorkshire-based Carragon plays the young version of Jayde Adams's character Claire in the film.

Dancer and singer Carragon has appeared in a number of stage plays and musicals, including Aladdin, and is a graduate of Urdang Academy.

Jessie Mae Alonzo (Debbie)

Jessie, 20, plays the fifth member of the group, Debbie.

The Nottingham-based star has previously appeared in TV comedies Newark, Newark and Rebel Cheer Squad, and has also modelled for GHD.

She has gained a large following on TikTok thanks to her fashion and lip-sync videos.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Roman Kemp apologises after Rod Stewart swears on The One Show

Rod Stewart accidentally swears live on The One Show, forcing presenters to apologise

Rod Stewart

Simon Cowell broke down in tears on the season 18 premiere of America's Got Talent.

Simon Cowell breaks down in tears as youth choir cover song by contestant who died: "This is hard"
Lara McDonnell as young Rachel with the boys

Greatest Days: Who are the boyband members in the Take That musical film?

Take That

Bruce Willis' wife has revealed she is suffering from 'caregiver burnout' as her husband of 14 years battles dementia.

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming reveals she has 'caregiver burnout' amid actor's battle with dementia
Rolf Harris at the High Court

Rolf Harris dies, aged 93

More on Smooth

Bruce Springsteen takes a tumble

Bruce Springsteen, 73, shocks fans after falling over on stage during Amsterdam show

Music

Giving an insight into her final years away from the spotlight, one of Tina's best friends, fames interior designer Stephen Sills, has spoken about Tina's view on her 'wonderful' life.

Tina Turner's best friend reveals details of the star's life in months before she died

Tina Turner

Mr Mister have reunited

Mr Mister reunite and play 'Broken Wings' for first time in 33 years, and they sound amazing

Music

Tina Turner's 'The Best' video

The Story of... 'The Best' by Tina Turner

The Story of...

Celine Dion cancels her world tour

Celine Dion cancels entire world tour as her 'stiff person syndrome' condition worsens

Celine Dion

Paul McCartney brought the house down when he invited George on stage to sing with him at Live 8.

When George Michael joined Paul McCartney for incredible rendition of a Beatles classic

George Michael

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother