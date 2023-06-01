Greatest Days: Meet the young cast of the Take That musical film

The cast of Greatest Days. Picture: DJ Films/Elysian Film Group/SPG3/Greatest Days

By Tom Eames

Greatest Days is arriving at cinemas in June, and is a nostalgia-fest for all lovers of Take That and '90s pop music.

The film is an adaptation of the stage musical of the same name, and follows a group of four women who were once close school friends and massive fans of an unnamed boyband, using the music of Take That.

Starring Aisling Bea, Alice Lowe, Jayde Adams and Amaka Okafor as the four friends, the film also flashes back to the 1990s to show what happened when the girls first went to see their heroes live on stage.

But who are the actors playing the young counterparts? Here's your handy guide:

Lara McDonnell (Rachel)

Irish actor Lara plays the young version of Aisling Bea's character Rachel in the film.

She first found fame for playing the titular role in the West End production of Matilda the Musical from 2015 to 2016.

Aged 19 when Greatest Days is released, she has since landed roles in several films, including Artemis Fowl and Belfast.

Eliza Dobson (Heather)

Eliza Dobson plays the young version of Alice Lowe's character Heather in Greatest Days.

The BRIT School graduate is an up-and-coming singer, and has performed a number of live shows and will be releasing new music in 2023.

She often uploads videos of herself singing on her Instagram page.

Nandi Sawyers-Hudson (Zoe)

Nandi plays the younger version of Amaka Okafor's character Zoe in the film.

The Edinburgh-based actor previously appeared in the chorus of stage productions of Les Miserables and Hairspray, the BBC series The Wedding, and the 2020 film Army of Thieves.

Carragon Guest (Claire)

London and Yorkshire-based Carragon plays the young version of Jayde Adams's character Claire in the film.

Dancer and singer Carragon has appeared in a number of stage plays and musicals, including Aladdin, and is a graduate of Urdang Academy.

Jessie Mae Alonzo (Debbie)

Jessie, 20, plays the fifth member of the group, Debbie.

The Nottingham-based star has previously appeared in TV comedies Newark, Newark and Rebel Cheer Squad, and has also modelled for GHD.

She has gained a large following on TikTok thanks to her fashion and lip-sync videos.