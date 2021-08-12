Take That movie musical 'Greatest Days': Cast, plot, soundtrack and more revealed

Take That's Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow in Japan in 1995. Picture: Getty

Take That's musical The Band, which saw a run in the West End, is being turned into a film - and now fans have been given a first look at the cast.

Take That’s Gary Barlow, Robbie Williams, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will executive produce the film, the same as they did for The Band.

The movie will be titled Greatest Days, and will follow five schoolgirls who had their lives changed at a concert of their favourite boyband, and then reunite 25 years later to reminisce on their memories.

Take That musical 'The Band' is being turned into a movie by Gary, Robbie, Mark and Howard. Picture: PA

Tim Firth penned the musical, which began touring in 2017 and told the story of five teenage schoolgirls who were obsessed with a boy band in the early 90s.

Tim told the Daily Mail: “A tragedy happens, then we jump forward 25 years to see the women those girls became and they realise they were fools to have been apart for so long.

“It’s about friendship and the power of the songs they loved. The band and the bits are secondary; it’s about the fans who loved them.”

Take That's Mark, Robbie, Gary and Howard attending 'The Band'. Picture: PA

Who will star in the film?

Cush Jumbo, Ruth Wilson and Rosamund Pike are currently in talks to star in the film.

Ruth is best known for her roles in His Dark Materials, The Affair and Luther. Cush has starred in Deadwater Fell and The Good Wife, whilst Rosamund is best known for her roles in Gone Girl and Die Another Day.

Mel Giedroyc’s sister Coky Giedroyc is set to direct the film, with Take That executive producing alongside David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers.

Which songs will appear?

Deadline has reported that the film will feature a handful of Take That's biggest songs, including 'A Million Love Songs', 'Relight My Fire', 'Could It Be Magic', 'Back For Good' and 'Patience'.

The boys are also said to be in talks to write an original song for the film.

Take That said: “Greatest Days is a film dedicated to all those who have supported us throughout the years. It puts a mirror on our audience – it’s a celebration of our music but it’s literally all about the fans and their friendships.

“Our fans have been on a 30-year journey with us and we have an incredibly strong bond with them, so seeing that they will be represented on screen by such a strong, talented cast is incredibly exciting.”