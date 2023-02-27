Take That musical Greatest Days: Kym Marsh and daughter Emilie Cunliffe join cast of hit musical for UK tour

27 February 2023, 13:54

By Mayer Nissim

Former Hear'Say star Kym Marsh will play Rachel and her daughter Young Rachel.

Take That musical Greatest Days – formerly known as The Band – is set for a movie adaptation in the near future, but before then it's going out on the road for a UK tour.

Joining the cast for the new jaunt from May 6, 2023 is someone with plenty of experience of being in a pop band herself, former Hear'Say singer Kym Marsh.

What's more, while Kym will play the lead role of Rachel Lumberg in the production, the part of Young Rachel will be played by her real-life daughter Emile Cunliffe.

"I'm delighted to be returning to theatre and joining the cast of Greatest Days. I was in my early twenties when Take That were at the height of their fame and, of course, I was a huge Take That fan – who wasn’t?," said Kym.

"Their music takes me back to so many special times in my life as it will for so many other people. I’m thrilled to be working with my daughter, Emilie, too.

Kym Marsh and daughter Emily Cunliffe at the British Soap Awards in 2016
Kym Marsh and daughter Emily Cunliffe at the British Soap Awards in 2016. Picture: Getty Images

"She's a real talent and I can't wait to share the stage with her. Greatest Days is a wonderful, uplifting show with iconic music, a great storyline and I know people will love it."

Emilie said: "I’m really excited to be joining the cast of Greatest Days. I grew up listening to Take That with mum, so what an honour it is to be part of this brilliant musical celebrating their music.

"I'm really close to my mum and getting to work with her is a dream come true."

Kym joined Hear'Say as a winner of reality TV show Popstars back in 2000, going on to have a solo music career before shifting to acting.

She played Anette in Saturday Night Fever on stage, before TV roles in Doctors and Hollyoaks in the City before a 13-year stint as Michelle Connor in Coronation Street.

Emilie has appeared on reality TV shows The Voice and Britain's Got Talent and has recorded her own debut album that is set for release in 2023.

Take That at the Greatest Days movie photocall in Cannes
Take That at the Greatest Days movie photocall in Cannes. Picture: Getty Images

Not to be confused with Take That's previous jukebox musical Never Forget, Tim Firth's Greatest Days opened at the Manchester Opera House in September 2017 under its original title The Band.

It went on to tour the UK and have a run at London's Theatre Royal Haymarket.

With music and lyrics by Take That, the production tells the story of four women who were best friends as teenagers who reunite to finally see the band they loved growing up perform.

The current tour coincides not only with the planned movie adaptation due for release this summer, but also the 30th anniversary of Take That's first UK number one 'Pray'.

The tour begins on May 6 in Bromley, before travelling to Manchester, Newcastle, Woking, Sheffield, Southend, Cardiff, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Cheltenham, Canterbury, Norwich, Blackpool, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Bristol, Bradford, Southampton, Northampton, Brighton, Truro, Leicester, Hull, Aylesbury, Sunderland and Leeds, with further dates to be announced.

Full venue details and tickets are available now on the Greatest Day musical website.

