Kym Marsh facts: Corrie actress and singer's age, partner, children and more revealed

5 January 2021, 17:23 | Updated: 5 January 2021, 18:25
Kym Marsh first found fame as a singer in the band Hear'Say, and has since become a soap queen in Coronation Street for over a decade.
The talented star has also worked as a TV presenter and film actor, and some fans are tipping her to appear in The Masked Singer series 2.
Here's all the important facts every fan should know about Kym Marsh:
Kym Marsh is an English actress, TV presenter and singer, who first found fame in 2001 after winning a place in the band Hear'Say (alongside Smooth's own Myleene Klass), following the reality series Popstars.
After several hit singles, Kym left Hear'Say in 2002 for a solo career. After an album titled Standing Tall in 2003, she moved to acting.
From 2006 to 2019, she played Michelle Connor on ITV soap Coronation Street. She was named Best Newcomer at the 2007 British Soap Awards and the 2007 National Television Awards, and won the award for Best Female Dramatic Performance at the 2017 British Soap Awards. She announced her departure in 2019.
In 2010, she finished fourth on Popstar to Operastar.
Since October 2020, Kym has co-hosted the morning lifestyle show Morning Live alongside Gethin Jones.
Kym Marsh was born on June 13, 1976. She celebrated her 44th birthday in 2020.
She was born in Whiston, Merseyside to parents Pauline and David Marsh.
Kym Marsh has a son named David (born 1995) and a daughter named Emilie (born 1997) from her past relationship with Dave Cunliffe.
Kym married EastEnders actor Jack Ryder in 2002, but divorced in 2009.
She began dating actor Jamie Lomas from July 2008, and married in 2012. Their son, Archie Jay Lomas, was born 18 weeks early in February 2009, and tragically died moments after birth.
In March 2011, Kym gave birth to a daughter, Polly.
The couple divorved in 2014.
In May 2019, Kym became a grandmother for the first time aged 43, when her daughter Emilie gave birth to a baby boy.
Kym Marsh is now in a relationship with Army Major Scott Ratcliff.
In the second series of The Masked Singer on ITV, viewers have turned detective to try and figure out who each secret performer is.
One such guess that's doing the rounds is that Kym is in fact Swan, due to the glamorous bird's singing voice and clues so far.
We'll just have to wait and see if this is the case or not...
