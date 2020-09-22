Gethin Jones facts: TV presenter's wife, age, career and Celebrity MasterChef journey revealed

22 September 2020, 16:27

Gethin Jones facts: Wife, age and brother
Gethin Jones facts: Wife, age and brother. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

Gethin Jones is a Welsh TV presenter who has starred in Blue Peter and a variety of quiz shows.

Gethin Jones began his TV career as a presenter on the Welsh channel S4C, appearing in several popular children's shows.

But his major presenting break came in 2005, when he joined the Blue Peter team.

Jones starred alongside Irish presenter Zöe Salmon, before leaving the children's programme after three and half a years. In 2020, he appeared as a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef, but sadly had to quit due to displaying COVID-19 symptoms during filming. He was fine, though!

Here's everything you need to know about him:

  1. Who is Gethin Jones married to?

    View this post on Instagram

    It’s been a big day.

    A post shared by Geth Jones (@gethincjones) on

    In September 2020, Gethin surprised fans by suddenly appearing to announce that he had got married to an unknown person.

    Sharing a picture of his gold ring - from Welsh jewellery brand Clogau - the 42-year-old presenter said: "It's been a big day."

    As of writing, the identity of the star's spouse remains a mystery.

    Gethin Jones and Katja Zwara in 2017
    Gethin Jones and Katja Zwara in 2017. Picture: Getty

    He previously famously dated Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins. The pair got together in 2007 and got engaged three years later.

    They split, however, in December 2011. Katherine is now married to American painter Andrew Levitas.

    His last public relationship was with underwear model Katja Zwara. They got together in 2017, but split a year later.

  2. How old is Gethin?

    Gethin Jones was born on February 12 1978, making him 42 years old in 2020.

  3. Who is Gethin Jones' brother?

    Are Gethin Jones and Steve Jones related?
    Are Gethin Jones and Steve Jones related? Picture: Getty

    It's a question that many people seem to have asked: Are Gethin Jones and Welsh presenter Steve Jones related?

    The answer, it seems, is no.

    But Gethin does have an older sister called Mererid.

  4. What is Gethin's Instagram?

    Gethin is a regular user of Instagram and posts personal snaps of his life on the social media platform.

    He currently has just over 77k followers.

    His handle is @gethincjones.

