Gethin Jones facts: TV presenter's wife, age, career and Celebrity MasterChef journey revealed

By Sian Hamer

Gethin Jones is a Welsh TV presenter who has starred in Blue Peter and a variety of quiz shows.

Gethin Jones began his TV career as a presenter on the Welsh channel S4C, appearing in several popular children's shows.

But his major presenting break came in 2005, when he joined the Blue Peter team.

Jones starred alongside Irish presenter Zöe Salmon, before leaving the children's programme after three and half a years. In 2020, he appeared as a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef, but sadly had to quit due to displaying COVID-19 symptoms during filming. He was fine, though!

