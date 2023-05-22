Take That's Jason Orange is pictured for first time since 2015 - photo

Take That' original fifth member, Jason Orange, has been photographed in public for the first time since 2015. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Jason Orange famously left Take That in 2014 after saying he no longer wanted to tour or make music.

Take That's original fifth member, Jason Orange, has been seen in public for the first time since 2015.

The former singer, 52, decided not to reunite with his former Take That bandmates Mark Owen, Howard Donald or Gary Barlow for their performance at the Coronation Concert and has remained under the radar for the last eight years.

Spotted on a walk in the park, Jason Orange sported long hair and a short beard, reminding fans of Gary Barlow, also 52-years-old. See the photo below:

Spotted on a walk in the park, Jason Orange (pictured) sported long hair and a short beard, reminding fans of Gary Barlow, also 52-years-old. Picture: Backgrid

Jason Orange announced on September 24, 2014 that he was leaving Take That, and he'd spent the 'best years of his life' with the band (pictured in 2011). Picture: Getty

Jason Orange announced on September 24, 2014 that he was leaving Take That, and he'd spent the 'best years of his life' with the band.

He said at the time: "I want to start by saying how proud I am of what we have achieved together over the years. However, at a band meeting last week I confirmed to Mark, Gary and Howard that I do not wish to commit to recording and promoting a new album.

"I have spent some of the best years of my life with Take That and I’d like to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey, including my bandmates, who I feel are like brothers to me. Most especially my gratitude goes to all of the good and kind, beautiful and ever-loyal fans of the band, without whom none of this could have been possible. Thank you.

"There have been no fallings out, only a decision on my part that I no longer wish to do this. I know how much Mark, Gary and Howard enjoy writing and making music, and they know that they have my full support and encouragement to continue on with what is to be another chapter for the band."

Howard Donald delighted fans in 2018 when he tweeted that he'd bumped into his former bandmate and they'd had a 'quick chat'. Picture: Getty

Take That have said the have given up trying to bring back Jason Orange to the band (pictured in 2003). Picture: Getty

Take That - For The Record - Jasons Interview Pt2

In 2017, the remaining trio said that they had given up trying to bring back Jason.

Gary Barlow told The Sun: “He didn’t want creative involvement because we’re day-to-day on this and he wanted to leave.

"This has been weird with the whole Jason thing. He’d told us for a while, ‘I don’t want to be in music any more, I don’t want to do this any more’, and we’d push, push, push. At the end of the day you’ve got to accept someone doesn’t want to do what you’re doing any more.

Howard Donald delighted fans in 2018 when he tweeted that he'd bumped into his former bandmate and they'd had a 'quick chat'.

However, in December 2018, Howard told Loose Women that the band have very little contact with Jason, and that he had gone 'off the grid'.

"Jason’s gone off the grid. He’s not taking emails or phone calls or stuff like that," he said.

"But that’s good for him, that’s where he wants to be. I think he wants to be a million miles away from this at the moment.

"Who knows in the near future he might decide to change his mind and if he does he’s welcome back anytime."