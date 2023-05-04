Jason Orange facts: Take That singer's age, partner, net worth and more revealed

4 May 2023, 12:56

Jason Orange
Jason Orange broke hearts around the world in 2013, when he decided to quit the UK's biggest boy/man band.

There have been rumours about Jason returning to Take That ever since - including at the Coronation Concert in 2023 - but what has he been up to since leaving the band?

Here are the big facts about the underrated member of the iconic group...

  1. Why did Jason Orange leave Take That?

    Take That
    On September 24 2014, it was announced that Jason had left Take That, saying that he did not wish to continue touring and recording music, and has remained out of the public eye ever since.

    He said at the time: "I want to start by saying how proud I am of what we have achieved together over the years. However, at a band meeting last week I confirmed to Mark, Gary and Howard that I do not wish to commit to recording and promoting a new album.

    "I have spent some of the best years of my life with Take That and I’d like to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey, including my band mates, who I feel are like brothers to me. Most especially my gratitude goes to all of the good and kind, beautiful and ever-loyal fans of the band, without whom none of this could have been possible. Thank you.

    "At the end of the Progress tour I began to question whether it might be the right time for me to not continue on with Take That. At the start of this year and with my full knowledge and blessing the guys began writing new material.

    "There have been no fallings out, only a decision on my part that I no longer wish to do this. I know how much Mark, Gary and Howard enjoy writing and making music, and they know that they have my full support and encouragement to continue on with what is to be another chapter for the band."

  2. Could Jason Orange return to Take That?

    Jason Orange in a rare public photo in March 2018
    Jason Orange in a rare public photo in March 2018. Picture: PA

    The signs don't look good for a Take That reunion involving Jason.

    In 2017, the remaining trio said that they had given up trying to bring back Jason. Gary told The Sun: “He didn’t want creative involvement because we’re day-to-day on this and he wanted to leave.

    “This has been weird with the whole Jason thing. He’d told us for a while, ‘I don’t want to be in music any more, I don’t want to do this any more’, and we’d push, push, push. At the end of the day you’ve got to accept someone doesn’t want to do what you’re doing any more.

    “He wanted to go off, live his life, and good luck to him if that’s what he wants to do. He’s spent a big part of his life being in the band, but he doesn’t want to do it any more, it’s that simple.”

    Robbie Williams has since said that he would be up for a reunion, but only if Jason was also involved. He told This Morning: "I can genuinely say I don't know. I'm up for it. But I don't know what their calendar says, what my calendar says. I don't know what their manager says.

    "We'd all love to do it. I'd love to get Jason back involved, realistically I don't think so. If we could get Jay back it would be perfect. But we shall see, watch this space."

    Howard did at least bump into Jason earlier this year, so that's something:

    However, in December 2018, Howard told Loose Women that the band have very little contact with Jason, and that he had gone "off the grid".

    “Jason’s gone off the grid. He’s not taking emails or phone calls or stuff like that," he said.

    “But that’s good for him, that’s where he wants to be. I think he wants to be a million miles away from this at the moment.

    “Who knows in the near future he might decide to change his mind and if he does he’s welcome back anytime.”

  3. How old is Jason Orange?

    Jason Orange was born on July 10, 1970.

    He celebrated his 52nd birthday in 2022.

  4. Does Jason have a twin?

    Jason Orange's twin brother Justin
    Jason Orange's twin brother Justin. Picture: YouTube/Toast

    He does!

    Jason was born a few minutes before his twin brother Justin, and was the second child for parents Tony and Jenny Orange.

    He also has a half-brother and three half sisters, who arrived after his parents divorced and his dad remarried.

    Justin Orange is a DJ in Manchester, and he recently launched his own restaurant Toast in Altrincham, Chester.

  5. Is he currently single?

    As Jason is known to be very private when it comes to his personal life, it is not currently known if Jason is in a relationship.

    His previous known relationship was with comedian Catherine Tate from late 2011 to early 2012.

  6. Which songs did Jason Orange sing lead vocals for Take That?

    Take That Present: The Circus Live - Wooden Boat

    It was quite rare for Jason to take on lead vocals compared to the other four members, but when he did, they were rather fantastic songs!

    Songs include:

    - 'Flowerbed' (from Progress)
    - 'How Did It Come to This' (from The Circus)
    - 'Wooden Boat' (from Beautiful World)

