King Charles III Coronation Concert: When is the Party at the Palace and who will perform?

11 April 2023, 14:44

King’s coronation set for May 6 with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles

By Mayer Nissim

King Charles III and Camilla celebrate their Coronation with a special concert at Windsor Castle.

Back when Queen Elizabeth II had her Coronation in June 1953, the world of pop music was a very different place.

Not only were The Beatles were nearly a decade away from their debut single, even Elvis Presley was yet to make his nod with 'That's All Right'.

By the time of her Golden Jubilee in 2002, it's fair to say that pop wasn't just part of mainstream culture, it was pretty much part of the establishment.

So everyone from Phil Collins, Cliff Richard and Shirley Bassey to Tom Jones, Paul McCartney and (of course) Queen performed at the celebratory Party at the Palace to mark the occasion.

Similar events were held for Her Majesty's Diamond and Platinum Jubilee, so it's no surprise that the Coronation of Charles III and Camilla will be marked with a special concert, too.

But when and where is it taking place, who is going to perform, and how can you get tickets or watch it on the telly? Read on for answers to all these questions and more in our article that we'll keep updated as the event gets closer.

When will the Coronation Concert take place?

King Charles III and Camilla at Easter
King Charles III and Camilla at Easter. Picture: Getty Images

King Charles III acceded to the British throne instantly on the death of his mother Elizabeth II, on September 2022.

After a period of mourning, the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla officially takes place on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey.

The Coronation Concert takes place the following day, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, the same day as the Coronation Big Lunch – an opportunity for the public to mark the occasion with street parties.

What time will the Coronation Concert start and finish?

The timings of the Coronation Concert are yet to be confirmed, but we know it's likely to happen after The Big Lunch, and there are references in official releases to it going on into the night.

Where is the Coronation Concert happening?

The inner courtyard of Windsor Castle
The inner courtyard of Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty Images

The first Party at the Palace in 2002 took place at Buckingham Palace Garden, while both the Diamond Jubilee Concert in 2012 and Platinum Party at the Palace in 2022 took place just outside the Palace on The Mall.

King Charles is doing things a little differently, with The Coronation Concert to take place at Windsor Castle's East Lawn.

How can you get tickets for the Coronation Concert?

The public ballot for Coronation Concert tickets took place between February 10 to 28.

Successful applications will be informed by the end of April 2023. 5,000 pairs of tickets will be distributed, with the allocation of tickets being spread across the UK.

The other tickets will be split between charities of Charles and Camilla.

How can you watch the Coronation Concert on TV or stream online?

The Coronation Concert will be broadcast live by the BBC.

Who will perform at the Coronation Concert?

Lionel Richie in concert
Lionel Richie in concert. Picture: Getty Images

Before we start listing the major popstars booked for the occasion, it's worth looking at some of the other artists who'll be performing at Windsor Castle.

The Coronation Choir will be a diverse group created for the occasion from community choirs and amateur singers from across the United Kingdom, such as refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs.

You'll be able to see the choir come together in a specially-made documentary. The Community Choir will collaborate during the concert with The Virtual Choir, built from groups across the nation.

Bette Midler live in New York
Bette Midler live in New York. Picture: Getty Images

No-one else has yet been officially announced for the concert, but Lionel Richie has been hotly tipped as an opening artist, while Olly Murs, Take That and Bette Midler also said to be in line to perform.

While a Jubilee gig can be years in the making, for obvious reasons a Coronation Concert has to be pulled together at shorter notice.

That means a a number of artists believed to have been asked have turned down the invitation from organisers. They include regular royal gig-performer Elton John, as well as Adele, Harry Styles, Robbie Williams and famous Charles-snoggers the Spice Girls.

What is 'Lighting up the Nation'?

Buckingham Palace illuminated for the 2022 Party at the Palace
Buckingham Palace illuminated for the 2022 Party at the Palace. Picture: Getty Images

Billed as the centrepiece of the Coronation Concert, 'Lighting up the Nation' will see iconic locations across the United Kingdom lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

