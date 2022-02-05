Joan Collins facts: Actress's age, husbands, children, sister, films and more revealed

Joan Collins in 2020. Picture: Getty

Joan Collins is a British national institution, famous the world over for her various TV and film roles and glamorous persona.

Known for being an English actress, author, and columnist, during her career Joan Collins has won a Golden Globe Award, a People's Choice Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

In 1983, she was even given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and also works for various charities and causes relating to children.

In 2015, she was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II for her charitable services.

Beginning her acting career in the early 1950s, she became something a cult film star for the next few decades. She was then a true Hollywood star after appearing as Alexis Colby in the American soap Dynasty during the 1980s.

In recent years, she has appeared in various TV shows such as Benidorm, The Royals and American Horror Story, and celebrated her 70th year in showbusiness in 2021.