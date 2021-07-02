The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert: When is the Party at the Palace and who will perform?

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in 2022. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

In 2022, The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee and will mark the occasion with a series of special events, including a spectacular concert.

Her Majesty The Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee next year, which means she has served her country for 70 years.

Throughout the year, the Queen and other members of the Royal Family will travel around the country for a variety of engagements to mark the historic occasion, with the biggest moment being the Platinum Jubilee Weekend in June.

There will be an extended bank holiday in 2022, from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5.