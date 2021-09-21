Who is Julie Andrews?

Dame Julie Andrews facts: age, children, husbands and career revealed. Picture: Alamy

Julie Andrews is an actress, singer, performer and author who has starred in major roles for over half a century.

Julie had a number of leading roles in her early career including Eliza Doolittle in the My Fair Lady musical production in 1956 and Cinderella in the Cinderella TV movie in 1957.

In 1964, Julie landed the unforgettable role of British nanny Mary Poppins in the original Disney movie Mary Poppins. The following year saw Julie star in the leading role of Maria in the 1965 movie The Sound of Music.

These two roles established Julie and she went on to win multiple awards for both roles.

Julie continued to work in roles across theatre, television and film, and went on to have a number of memorable roles in movies throughout the 2000s.

In 2001, Julie played the role of Queen Clarisse Renaldi alongside Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries and also appeared in the franchise's second movie in 2004.

In 2003, Andrews returned to Disney to play the role of Nanny in Eloise at the Plaza and Eloise at Christmastime.

Julie also voiced characters in the Shrek and Despicable Me franchises.