Julie Andrews gives lovely tribute to 'Mary Poppins' co-star Dick Van Dyke at Kennedy Center Honors

7 June 2021, 14:55

Julie Andrews gives lovely tribute to 'Mary Poppins' co-star Dick Van Dyke at Kennedy Center Honors
Julie Andrews gives lovely tribute to 'Mary Poppins' co-star Dick Van Dyke at Kennedy Center Honors. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Dick Van Dyke was celebrated in this year's Kennedy Center Honors in the US, with the legendary actor receiving a tribute from his Mary Poppins co-star Julie Andrews.

The Kennedy Center Honors is an annual awards ceremony given to people in the performing arts for their lifetime of contributions to American culture.

For the 2021 event, Dick Van Dyke was honoured alongside country music icon Garth Brooks, actress Debbie Allen, singer Joan Baez and violinist Midori.

Dick Van Dyke facts: Legendary actor's age, wife, children and movies revealed

Throughout the two-hour special aired in the US this week and hosted by Gloria Estefan, this year's guests were celebrated by the likes of Bradley Cooper, John Travolta, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Julie Andrews gives lovely tribute to 'Mary Poppins' co-star Dick Van Dyke at Kennedy Center Honors
Julie Andrews gives lovely tribute to 'Mary Poppins' co-star Dick Van Dyke at Kennedy Center Honors. Picture: Kennedy Center Honors

Paying tribute to Van Dyke's many talents, the 95-year-old's celebration featured various singing, dancing and messages from past co-stars.

His Bye Bye Birdie castmate Chita Rivera described him as "pure joy," while Lin-Manuel Miranda, who acted with Van Dyke in Mary Poppins Returns, said: "Spend five minutes with Dick Van Dyke and you're more alive than you were before."

His Mary Poppins co-star Julie Andrews described the entertainer as "endlessly kind, wildly imaginative, insanely talented and hilariously funny."

Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins
Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins. Picture: Getty

She also looked back on their friendship of over 50 years, comparing her friend to Mary Poppins herself: "Although in truth, I think that Dick is as magical as she is."

The Sound of Music icon added that like his role of Bert, Van Dyke is "an artist, a one-man band, a profound philosopher, a high-stepping showman, and spreader of charm."

She signed off: "Every day is supercalifragilisticexpialidocious with you, Dick."

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Howard Donald on The Masked Dancer

Howard Donald's amazing dance moves revisited after Take That star revealed as Zip on The Masked Dancer

Take That

Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Courteney Cox sing Phoebe's version of 'Tiny Dancer' for Lisa Kudrow

Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Courteney Cox sing Phoebe's version of 'Tiny Dancer' for Lisa Kudrow

Ed Sheeran

George Michael's ex-manager recalls how the Careless Whisper singer and The Queen met at a polo match in 1985.

When the Queen asked to meet George Michael: Royal was Wham! fan and 'knew all their hits'

George Michael

Boy George was a guest on The One Show yesterday (June 3) when Friends star David Schwimmer gave him a compliment we're sure he won't forget.

The adorable moment David Schwimmer interrupts interview to tell Boy George he's 'a massive fan'

Boy George

In the Heights

In the Heights: Lin-Manuel Miranda's fantastic musical movie explained

More on Smooth

Harry and Meghan announce birth of baby daughter, saying: 'She is more than we could have ever imagined'
Robin, Maurice and Barry Gibb were guests on TV show Parkinson when the host asked them to sing their 1967 song 'Massachusetts'.

When Bee Gees gave a rare acoustic TV performance of 'Massachusetts' and brought down the house

Bee Gees

David Bowie prank called Annie Lennox on a live TV show in 2000

When mischievous David Bowie pranked Annie Lennox by calling live TV show to make song request

David Bowie

Tina Turner struggled with her career in the late 1970s

How Tina Turner went from working as a cleaner in 1976 to the world's biggest popstar in 1984

Tina Turner

Take That

Take That's top 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Take That

The Bangles' best songs

The Bangles' 10 best ever songs, ranked

Song Lists