Dick Van Dyke facts: Legendary actor's age, wife, children and movies revealed

Dick Van Dyke is one of the most-loved actors of all time, thanks to his many roles in TV and film.

Here are all the important facts about the legendary American actor, comedian, singer, dancer, writer, and producer.

How old is Dick Van Dyke and where is he from? Picture: Getty Dick Van Dyke was born on December 13, 1925. He celebrated his 95th birthday in 2020. Van Dyke was born in West Plains, Missouri, to stenographer Hazel Victoria (née McCord; 1896 – 1992) and salesman Loren Wayne 'Cookie' Van Dyke (1898–1976). He grew up in Danville, Illinois, and is the older brother of actor Jerry Van Dyke, best known for a role on the TV series Coach, who died earlier in 2018.

What are Dick Van Dyke's biggest movies and TV shows? He first found fame on radio and on Broadway, then he became known for playing Rob Petrie on the CBS TV sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show, running from 1961 to 1966. He also had big roles in the musical films Bye Bye Birdie, Mary Poppins, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. He also played the leads in The New Dick Van Dyke Show (1971–74), Diagnosis: Murder (1993–2001), and Murder 101. He also appeared in the movie sequel Mary Poppins Returns.

How many children does Dick Van Dyke have? Dick Van Dyke with sons Barry and Shane and grandson Carey. Picture: Getty Dick Van Dyke has four children, including actor Barry Van Dyke, who played his on-screen son Steve Sloan in Diagnosis Murder. Barry's son Shane Van Dyke has also appeared in the show. His other children are named Christian, Stacy and Carrie Beth. All of Van Dyke's children are married, and he has seven grandchildren. His son Chris was district attorney for Marion County, Oregon, in the 1980s. In 1987, Van Dyke's granddaughter Jessica Van Dyke died from Reye's syndrome, leading him to star in a series of adverts to raise public awareness of the danger of aspirin to children.

Who is Dick Van Dyke's wife? Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver. Picture: Getty On February 29, 2012, at the age of 86, Van Dyke married 40-year-old make-up artist Arlene Silver. They had met six years earlier at the SAG awards. Before this, on February 12, 1948, he married his partner Margerie on the radio show Bride and Groom. They divorced in 1984 after a long separation. He also lived with longtime partner Michelle Triola for over 30 years, until her death in 2009.