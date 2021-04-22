Dick Van Dyke facts: Legendary actor's age, wife, children and movies revealed

22 April 2021, 16:37

Dick Van Dyke
Picture: Getty

Dick Van Dyke is one of the most-loved actors of all time, thanks to his many roles in TV and film.

Here are all the important facts about the legendary American actor, comedian, singer, dancer, writer, and producer.

  1. How old is Dick Van Dyke and where is he from?

    Dick Van Dyke
    Picture: Getty

    Dick Van Dyke was born on December 13, 1925.

    He celebrated his 95th birthday in 2020.

    Van Dyke was born in West Plains, Missouri, to stenographer Hazel Victoria (née McCord; 1896 – 1992) and salesman Loren Wayne 'Cookie' Van Dyke (1898–1976).

    He grew up in Danville, Illinois, and is the older brother of actor Jerry Van Dyke, best known for a role on the TV series Coach, who died earlier in 2018.

  2. What are Dick Van Dyke's biggest movies and TV shows?

    He first found fame on radio and on Broadway, then he became known for playing Rob Petrie on the CBS TV sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show, running from 1961 to 1966.

    He also had big roles in the musical films Bye Bye Birdie, Mary Poppins, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. He also played the leads in The New Dick Van Dyke Show (1971–74), Diagnosis: Murder (1993–2001), and Murder 101.

    He also appeared in the movie sequel Mary Poppins Returns.

  3. How many children does Dick Van Dyke have?

    Dick Van Dyke with sons Barry and Shane and grandson Carey
    Dick Van Dyke with sons Barry and Shane and grandson Carey. Picture: Getty

    Dick Van Dyke has four children, including actor Barry Van Dyke, who played his on-screen son Steve Sloan in Diagnosis Murder. Barry's son Shane Van Dyke has also appeared in the show. His other children are named Christian, Stacy and Carrie Beth.

    All of Van Dyke's children are married, and he has seven grandchildren. His son Chris was district attorney for Marion County, Oregon, in the 1980s.

    In 1987, Van Dyke's granddaughter Jessica Van Dyke died from Reye's syndrome, leading him to star in a series of adverts to raise public awareness of the danger of aspirin to children.

  4. Who is Dick Van Dyke's wife?

    Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver
    Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver. Picture: Getty

    On February 29, 2012, at the age of 86, Van Dyke married 40-year-old make-up artist Arlene Silver. They had met six years earlier at the SAG awards.

    Before this, on February 12, 1948, he married his partner Margerie on the radio show Bride and Groom. They divorced in 1984 after a long separation.

    He also lived with longtime partner Michelle Triola for over 30 years, until her death in 2009.

  5. What is Dick Van Dyke's net worth?

    Dick Van Dyke's net worth is estimated to be $30 million (£23.5m), according to The Richest.

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Elton John's iconic music video for 'I'm Still Standing' was recreated in 2019 for the Oscar-winning 2019 movie Rocketman – to incredible effect.

Elton John's video for 'I'm Still Standing' compared with 2019's Rocketman in incredible side-by-side recreation

Elton John

The Story of... 'Hello' by Lionel Richie

The Story of... 'Hello' by Lionel Richie

The Story of...

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley's 15 greatest songs ever, ranked

Elvis Presley

Outtake footage The footage shows Patrick Swayze (Johnny Castle) and Jennifer Grey (Baby Houseman) as the duo made mistakes and mess around while filming Dirty Dancing..

Dirty Dancing outtakes: Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey can't stop laughing in unseen film bloopers

TV & Film

What's the theme tune to your life? These 9 questions will tell you

QUIZ: What's the theme tune to your life? These 9 questions will tell you

Quizzes

Phil Collins

QUIZ: How well do you know Phil Collins' lyrics?

Quizzes