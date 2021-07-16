Cast of Mary Poppins now: Where are the stars from the original 1964 film?

See where the cast of Mary Poppins is now. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Where are the cast of Mary Poppins now? Find out what happened to the stars after the film...

Mary Poppins has become a Disney classic after hitting the big screen back in 1964.

It’s unsurprising the movie went on to win five Academy Awards out of 13 nominations, including for the song ‘Chim Chim Cher-ee.’

Now, six decades on we take a look back at what happened to the stars of the musical, and where they are now…

Julie Andrews (Mary Poppins)

Julie Andrews played Mary Poppins. Picture: Alamy

Mary Poppins fans might know that the film was actually Julie Andrews' big screen debut at the age of 29.

After winning an Oscar for Best Actress, she went on to bag a role in The Sound of Music the next year.

Now 85-years-old, the mum-of-three has had a long career in films such as Victor/Victoria, That's Life!, Duet for One and The Princess Diaries.

Over the past few years, she has starred in Despicable Me 3, Aquaman and recently voiced the narrator Lady Whistledown in the Netflix series Bridgerton.

Dick Van Dyke (Bert)

Dick Van Dyke played Bert in Mary Poppins. Picture: Alamy

Just like his co-star, Dick Van Dyke's role in Mary Poppins catapulted him into other roles such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The 95-year-old has also starred in Curious George, Night at the Museum, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb and had a cameo in 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns.

Karen Dotrice (Jane Banks)

Karen Dotrice played Jane Banks in Mary Poppins. Picture: Alamy

At just nine years old, Karen Dotrice got the role of little Jane Banks.

Prior to this, she had previously appeared with her on-screen brother Matthew Gerber in The Three Lives of Thomasina.

The two also played siblings in The Gnome-Mobile, while Dotrice went on to star in The Thirty Nine Steps in 1978.

At 55 years old, Karen has retired from acting and has three kids from two marriages.

She has relocated to an area of Los Angeles where she is said to live nearby to Andrews and Van Dyke.

Dotrice also made a brief cameo in Mary Poppins Returns.

Matthew Garber (Michael Banks)

Matthew Garber played Michael Banks in Mary Poppins. Picture: Alamy

Just like his on-screen sister, Matthew Garber appeared in The Three Lives of Tomasina and The Gnome-Mobile.

Sadly, he died at the age of just 21 in 1977 from pancreatitis.

David Tomlinson (Mr Banks)

David Tomlinson played Mr Banks in Mary Poppins. Picture: Alamy

David Tomlinson was already an experienced actor by the time he took on the role of Mr Banks.

The trained pilot went on to star in The Love Bug, Bedknobs and Broomsticks and his last role was in The Fiendish Plot of Dr. Fu Manchu.

He retired in 1980 and died in 2000 at the age of 83 after suffering a stroke.

Glynis Johns (Mrs Banks)

Glynis Johns played Mrs Banks in Mary Poppins. Picture: Alamy

Just like Tomlinson, Glynis Johns was already a seasoned actress before taking the role of Mrs Banks.

Her other credits include The Sword and the Rose, Batman, Cheers and The Love Boat, While You Were Sleeping and Superstar.

After retiring in 1999, Johns is now 97 years old and has been married four times.