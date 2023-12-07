The Holiday cast: Where are the stars of the Christmas movie now?

'The Holiday,' a beloved Christmas romantic comedy film released in 2006, has left an enduring mark on the hearts of audiences around the world.

As we reminisce about the heartwarming tale of two women swapping homes and finding unexpected love during the festive season, it's only natural to wonder: Where are the cast members now?

Over a decade and a half since the film's release, the actors have taken diverse paths in their careers and personal lives.

Join us on a journey to discover what the talented ensemble cast of The Holiday has been up to, and how their careers have unfolded in the years that followed this cinematic gem.

Kate Winslet (Iris) Kate Winslet. Picture: Getty/Alamy When Kate Winslet took on the role of Iris, a witty wedding columnist for the Daily Telegraph, she had already become widely recognized for her portrayal of Rose in 1997's Titanic and the blue-haired Clementine in 2004's Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind, earning her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Did Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet ever date? A timeline of the inseparable pair's relationship

Remembering Kate Winslet’s iconic ‘What If’ song from Christmas Carol: The Movie Nearly 10 years after their iconic collaboration in James Cameron's Titanic, Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio reunited on-screen in 2008's Revolutionary Road. Her portrayal of the strong-willed housewife April earned her a Golden Globe for Best Actress. Winslet continued her remarkable career with an Oscar-nominated performance in 2006's Little Children and a Best Actress win for 2008's The Reader. In 2016, she earned another Oscar nomination for her role as Apple marketing executive Joanna Hoffman in Steve Jobs. The Holiday: Kate Winslet shuts down reports of a sequel to Christmas movie Winslet also played the antagonist Jeanine Matthews in the first and second installments of the Divergent franchise. The 2017 survival drama The Mountain Between Us, co-starring Idris Elba, featured Winslet as photojournalist Alex Martin. In 2021, Winslet took on the role of executive producer and star in HBO's Mare of Easttown, mastering Pennsylvania's Delaware County accent to portray the grieving murder detective Mare Sheehan. She received accolades, including an Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award for her performance. Stepping into the motion capture suit for 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water, Winslet played the Na'vi warrior Ronal, marking her second collaboration with filmmaker Cameron. Beyond the screen, Winslet advocates for autism awareness. In 2010, she co-founded the nonprofit Golden Hat Foundation to highlight the strengths of individuals with autism. Her book, The Golden Hat: Talking Back to Autism, was featured by the United Nations during a ceremony on World Autism Awareness Day in April 2012. In 2012, Winslet married Richard Branson's nephew, Edward Abel Smith. The couple welcomed their son, Bear Blaze, in 2013. Winslet shares an older son, Joe (born in 2003), with director Sam Mendes, from whom she separated in 2011. She also has a daughter, Mia, with ex-husband and director Jim Threapleton, to whom she was married from 1998 to 2001.

Jude Law (Graham) Jude Law. Picture: Getty/Alamy Prior to his portrayal of the sensitive, bookish, single father Graham (affectionately known as Mr. Napkin Head by his kids, and for his outstanding knitwear), Jude Law, a two-time Oscar nominee, had already garnered admiration for his performances both on the screen and the stage. Well-acquainted with the realms of adventure and fantasy, Law's repertoire includes his role as Dr Watson in the 2009 film Sherlock Holmes and its 2011 sequel. He took on the character of the alien military commander Yon-Rogg in 2019's Captain Marvel and embodied the youthful Albus Dumbledore in the second and third instalments of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Beyond the cinematic realm, Law has found success on the small screen, notably in HBO Max series like The Young Pope, The New Pope, and The Third Day. In 2018, his compelling performance as Lenny Belardo in The Young Pope earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Away from the spotlight, Jude Law actively engages in humanitarian efforts, particularly with UNICEF, and supports philanthropic endeavours focused on climate change and cancer research. In 2019, Law exchanged vows with psychologist Phillipa Coan in a discreet ceremony in London. The couple welcomed a child in 2020, adding to Law's role as a father to six children. Alongside Coan, he shares two sons, Rafferty and Rudy, and a daughter, Iris, with ex-wife Sadie Frost. Additionally, Law has two more daughters, Sophia and Ada, from previous relationships.

Cameron Diaz (Amanda) Cameron Diaz. Picture: Getty/Alamy Cameron Diaz took on the role of Amanda, the Los Angeles movie trailer executive who goes against her famous vow not to fall in love with Graham. Fresh from her involvement in The Holiday and well-received performances in 2009's My Sister's Keeper and 2010's Knight and Day, the actress made a shift towards comedy. She headlined films like Bad Teacher (2011), What to Expect When You're Expecting (2012), The Other Woman (2014), and Sex Tape (2014). Diaz also gained recognition for continuing to lend her voice to Princess Fiona in the Shrek franchise. Post her portrayal of the selfish orphanage owner Miss Hannigan in the 2014 remake of Annie, where she initially announced her retirement from acting, Diaz surprised fans by revealing her return to the screen. In June 2022, she announced her participation in the upcoming Netflix film Back in Action, slated for release in 2024, featuring her former Annie co-star Jamie Foxx. During her hiatus from acting, Diaz concentrated on wellness and culinary ventures. In 2016, she authored The Longevity Book, a sequel to 2013's The Body Book, which became a New York Times bestseller. Diaz invested in health and biotech startups such as Modern Acupuncture and Seed Health. Additionally, in 2022, she co-launched Avaline, an organic wine brand. Since January 2015, Diaz has been happily married to Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raddix, in December 2019.

Jack Black (Miles) Jack Black. Picture: Getty/Alamy Prior to his role as Hollywood composer Miles in the romantic comedy, Jack Black had already achieved fame through iconic performances such as Barry in High Fidelity (2000), the laid-back Lance in Orange County (2002), and the substitute teacher turned middle school music hero Dewey Finn in School of Rock (2003). When Jack Black perfectly sang 'Kiss from a Rose' on American Idol with Seal watching on Following his appearance in The Holiday, Black took on the titular character in 2010's Gulliver's Travels, co-starring with Jason Segel and Emily Blunt. Subsequently, Black starred in both Goosebumps movies, the Jumanji series, and the 2022 film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Starting in 2008, Black lent his voice to the Kung Fu Panda franchise as the lovable protagonist Po. In 2023, he voiced the fire-breathing Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie." Jack Black is renowned as one-half of the bearded comedy rock duo Tenacious D, alongside collaborator Kyle Gass. The duo has released four studio albums and starred in their own movie. Jack Black tied the knot with musician Tanya Haden in March 2006, and together, they share two sons, Samuel Jason and Thomas David.

Rufus Sewell (Jasper) Rufus Sewell. Picture: Getty/Alamy Following his role as Iris' unfaithful ex, Jasper, Rufus Sewell has carved out a prominent presence in both Hollywood and on Broadway, featuring in films such as The Tourist (2010), Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012), Hercules (2014), Judy (2019), and M. Night Shyamalan's Old (2021). A standout moment in Sewell's theatrical career was leading the cast of the British play Rock 'n' Roll in both its West End and Broadway productions, sharing the stage with Brian Cox. His portrayal of Jan earned him his inaugural Tony Award nomination in 2008. In 2008, Sewell took on the role of Alexander Hamilton in the HBO miniseries John Adams. Subsequently, he starred as Dr. Jacob Hood, a biophysicist and science adviser to the FBI, in Eleventh Hour. A guest appearance on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel led to an Emmy nomination in 2019. Sewell's diverse TV portfolio includes roles in the British historical drama Victoria and the Amazon Prime Video dystopian series The Man in the High Castle. In his personal life, Sewell, with former partner Ami Komai, he welcomed his daughter, Lola, in 2013. Additionally, he is a father to son William Douglas from his previous marriage to Amy Gardner, which ended in divorce in 2006. In 2023, he confirmed his engagement to partner Vivian Benitez.

Shannyn Sossamon (Maggie) Shannyn Sossamon. Picture: Getty/Alamy Before playing Maggie, the aspiring actress and unfaithful girlfriend of Miles, Shannyn Sossamon was best known for starring opposite Heath Ledger in A Knight's Tale in 2001. She ventured into various indie and horror films after The Holiday. Her credits include One Missed Call (2008), Life Is Hot in Cracktown (2009), The Day (2011), Sinister 2 (2015), and Grimcutty (2022). Sossamon played a significant role as a series regular in the supernatural romance Moonlight, and she also featured on Fox's Wayward Pines as the on-screen wife of Matt Dillon. Beyond her acting career, Sossamon showcased her musical talents as the frontwoman and drummer for the rock band Warpaint, a project initiated with her sister. She is a mother to two sons, Audio Science and Mortimer.

Edward Burns (Ethan) Edward Burns. Picture: Getty/Alamy Before the release of The Holiday in 2006, Edward Burns was best known for his work on The Brothers McMullen in 1995, which was his ultra low-budget independent film that became a worldwide hit. Burns gained further recognition for his acting roles in movies such as Saving Private Ryan in 1998 and for directing films like She’s the One in 1996 and Sidewalks of New York in 2001. Since The Holiday, Burns has continued to work in the film industry both in front of and behind the camera. He directed The Fitzgerald Family Christmas in 2012 and starred in films such as Man on a Ledg” in 2012, Friends with Kids in 2012, and Alex Cross in 2012. Burns married model Christy Turlington in 2003, and they have two children together, a daughter born in 2003 and a son born in 2006.

Eli Wallach (Arthur) Eli Wallach. Picture: Getty/Alamy Eli Wallach, a seasoned actor with credits in films such as The Magnificent Seven (1960), The Misfits (1961), and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966), captivated festive movie enthusiasts as Arthur, Amanda's neighbour, and an award-winning screenwriter in The Holiday. Following this heartwarming role, Wallach continued to grace the screen with appearances in New York, I Love You (2008) and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010). In 2007, Wallach garnered an Emmy nomination for his guest role on Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, and in 2010, he received another nomination for his performance on Nurse Jackie. Recognizing his decades-long contributions to the film industry, Wallach was honoured with an Academy Award in 2011. Tragically, the actor's final appearance was in the 2015 short film The Train, where he portrayed a Holocaust survivor and mentor to a young man. Eli Wallach was married to actress Anne Jackson from 1948 until his death in June 2014. The couple had three children together: Peter, Roberta, and Katherine. Wallach passed away at the age of 98 due to natural causes.

Miffy Englefield (Sophie) Miffy Englefield. Picture: Alamy/Miffy Englefield/Instagram After her portrayal of Law's older daughter Sophie, Miffy Englefield has taken on a couple of minor roles in television shows like The Whistleblowers and Casualty. Additionally, she featured in the 2011 short film Beautiful Enough. Since then, Englefield has maintained a relatively low profile, with updates on her life emerging as a mother and punk rock musician on TikTok and Instagram. In November 2019, she shared with The New York Times that she works as a barista in between her music gigs. In 2020, Englefield joyfully welcomed her daughter, Frances Rosanna Lee, with her partner, Alex Whivley-Conway. In 2023, she took part in an advertising campaign that saw her recreate some scenes from The Holiday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miff 🦋 (@miffz_)