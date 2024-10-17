Remembering Liam Payne's powerful rendition of 'Cry Me a River' at his 2010 X Factor audition

17 October 2024, 08:34

Remembering Liam Payne's powerful rendition of 'Cry Me a River' at his 2010 X Factor audition
Remembering Liam Payne's powerful rendition of 'Cry Me a River' at his 2010 X Factor audition. Picture: YouTube / The X Factor

By Sian Moore

Liam Payne was just 14 years old when he stepped before the X Factor judges for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It was a cover of 'Fly Me to the Moon' that teenage Liam Payne chose to sing in front of judges Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Cheryl Cole on The X Factor.

The audition was a success, and Payne was put through to the next round.

However, his journey would come to an end at the judges' houses stage of the competition, when he wasn't selected for the live shows.

Fast forward two years and Liam Payne stepped onto the X Factor stage once more – this time with a rendition of 'Cry Me a River'.

Watch Liam Payne's audition performance of 'Cry Me a River' below.

Liam Payne's Audition: EXTENDED CUT | The X Factor UK

It was 2010 when a 16-year-old Payne auditioned once more.

Performing in front of a live audience and the original trio he had first sung for – Simon, Louis, and Cheryl – plus guest judge Natalie Imbruglia, Liam didn't just receive a round of applause.

The young singer received a standing ovation for his performance, and fans of the music competition will remember just how rare it was to get that kind of reaction from Simon Cowell.

Simon wraps up the judges' praise by reminiscing how Payne wasn't "quite ready" at his house two years ago.

"I said to him then, 'Come back, two years time, and you're going to be a different person'," Simon says.

"And I got it right."

Watch Liam Payne's performance of 'Fly Me to the Moon' in his 2008 X Factor audition below.

The X Factor 2008 - Liam Payne (14 years old)

Liam auditioned as a solo act, as did the four others who he would soon be grouped with at a later stage of the competition: Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.

Despite their talent individually, the judges made a decision that would create one of the most popular boy bands of the 2010s – One Direction.

The group would go on to have immense worldwide success, with five chart-topping albums, world tours, and a subsequent hiatus which would devastate young fans across the globe.

Each member of the group would embark on their own solo careers following this break.
Each member of the group would embark on their own solo careers following this break. Picture: Getty

Each member of the group would embark on their own solo career following this break.

As a solo artist, Payne had hits with the songs 'Strip That Down' and 'Get Low'.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Nik Kershaw will revisit the "songs, stories, and silliness" from his life and career in music on his forthcoming UK tour.

80s icon Nik Kershaw hitting the road in 2025 for intimate UK tour

Boy George in concert with Culture Club

Boy George and Culture Club to play special UK tour including massive Liverpool and Manchester shows
Strangely enough, Sting and Robert Downey Jr are the best of pals. Here's how their friendship blossomed.

How Sting and Robert Downey Jr struck up an unlikely lifelong friendship

Sting

Watch Art Garfunkel's stunning Everly Brothers duet with his son

Watch Art Garfunkel's stunning Everly Brothers duet with his son

Simon & Garfunkel

The Grand Ole Opry to celebrate milestone 100th birthday with special Royal Albert Hall concert

The Grand Ole Opry to celebrate milestone 100th birthday with special Royal Albert Hall concert

Country

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Annie Lennox and her daughter Lola came together to perform a gorgeous Simon & Garfunkel cover for charity.

When Annie Lennox and daughter Lola duetted on heart-wrenching cover of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’
After a devastating family tragedy, Michael Jackson guided his nephews to pop stardom.

When Michael Jackson guided his nephews to pop stardom after a devastating family tragedy

Michael Jackson

In 1984, Footloose became a box office smash and made a star out of Kevin Bacon.

Did you know that 80s movie classic ‘Footloose’ is based on a true story?

TV & Film

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley shocked the world when they announced they were married.

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley's whirlwind romance explained

Michael Jackson

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz keep their private life very private.

A timeline of Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz' gorgeous and ultra-private relationship

TV & Film

Maurice Gibb and Lulu were married for four years

The story of Maurice Gibb’s whirlwind marriage to Lulu

Bee Gees