When unknown Olly Murs blew the judges away with his dance moves at X Factor audition in 2009

A 25-year-old Olly Murs appeared on The X Factor in 2009 and gave an incredible performance of 'Superstitious' by Stevie Wonder on the audition round of the show.

Olly Murs describing himself as a 'normal geezer' who just 'wants to be a popstar' back in 2009 is one of the most heartwarming videos we've seen in ages.

The then 25-year-old call centre worker was appearing on the audition round of The X Factor in front of judges Simon Cowell, Cheryl Cole, Louis Walsh and Danni Minogue when he stunned them with his voice and cheeky dance moves.

When asked by Louis Walsh what his dream was, Olly - who is now a number one selling singer and a coach on TV talent show The Voice - replied: "To be a popstar, and be famous, and sell records and be an international superstar."

After Simon Cowell told him: "Well, this is your chance," Olly launched into a soulful rendition of Stevie Wonder's 'Superstition' complete with cheeky dance moves and winks to the audience.

After he had finished – and the enamoured audience had stopped screaming – Olly nervously turned to the four judges for their verdicts.

"Wow," began Cheryl Cole, "Very impressive, loved the moves and I loved everything about it. You're a natural born entertainer."

"You have the whole package," chipped in Danni Minogue, "You're a superstar."

"I really like you," said Simon, and you're very, very, very cool."

Watch Olly Murs' 2009 X Factor audition below:

When it came to voting, Simon said it was the "easiest yes he's ever given" and speaking for the audience, Danni said: "It's two thousand yesses!"

Olly Murs famously made it to the final of The X Factor in 2009 and came second after Joe McElderry.

The Essex-star has gone on to have a hugely successful career and by 2014 alone had sold 10 million records worldwide.

Olly came full circle in 2017 when he became a coach, judge and mentor on The Voice UK and has been a huge part of the show's success.

His personality has shone through from year to year and most recently the star performed with singing legend and fellow coach, Sir Tom Jones.

On February 6 Olly Murs dedicated an impromptu performance to the virtual audience and the viewers at home.

Launching into a cover of Solomon Burke's 'Everybody Needs Somebody To Love' the singer turned to Tom Jones and invited him to join in, resulting in an absolutely stunning duet between the duo.

From working at a call centre to being on stage with Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs' dreams from his 2009 audition certainly did seem to come true...!