When unknown Olly Murs blew the judges away with his dance moves at X Factor audition in 2009

23 February 2021, 10:40 | Updated: 23 February 2021, 17:28

Olly Murs stunned The X Factor judges in 2009 with his dance moves and rendition of Stevie Wonder's 'Superstition'.
Olly Murs stunned The X Factor judges in 2009 with his dance moves and rendition of Stevie Wonder's 'Superstition'. Picture: ITV/Syco/Talkback Thames

A 25-year-old Olly Murs appeared on The X Factor in 2009 and gave an incredible performance of 'Superstitious' by Stevie Wonder on the audition round of the show.

Olly Murs describing himself as a 'normal geezer' who just 'wants to be a popstar' back in 2009 is one of the most heartwarming videos we've seen in ages.

The then 25-year-old call centre worker was appearing on the audition round of The X Factor in front of judges Simon Cowell, Cheryl Cole, Louis Walsh and Danni Minogue when he stunned them with his voice and cheeky dance moves.

See more: Best TV audition of all time? Girl, 13, sings staggering original soul version of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

When asked by Louis Walsh what his dream was, Olly - who is now a number one selling singer and a coach on TV talent show The Voice - replied: "To be a popstar, and be famous, and sell records and be an international superstar."

Olly Murs describing himself as a 'normal geezer' who just 'wants to be a popstar' back in 2009 is one of the most heartwarming videos we've seen in ages.
Olly Murs describing himself as a 'normal geezer' who just 'wants to be a popstar' back in 2009 is one of the most heartwarming videos we've seen in ages. Picture: ITV/Syco/Talkback Thames
The then 25-year-old call centre worker was appearing on the audition round of The X Factor in front of judges Simon Cowell (pictured), Cheryl Cole, Louis Walsh and Danni Minogue
The then 25-year-old call centre worker was appearing on the audition round of The X Factor in front of judges Simon Cowell (pictured), Cheryl Cole, Louis Walsh and Danni Minogue. Picture: ITV/Syco/Talkback Thames
Olly launched into a soulful rendition of Stevie Wonder's 'Superstition' complete with cheeky dance moves and winks to the audience.
Olly launched into a soulful rendition of Stevie Wonder's 'Superstition' complete with cheeky dance moves and winks to the audience. Picture: ITV/Syco/Talkback Thames

After Simon Cowell told him: "Well, this is your chance," Olly launched into a soulful rendition of Stevie Wonder's 'Superstition' complete with cheeky dance moves and winks to the audience.

See more: Olly Murs gets stuck in a truck on live TV, and needs Holly and Phil to rescue him

After he had finished – and the enamoured audience had stopped screaming – Olly nervously turned to the four judges for their verdicts.

"Wow," began Cheryl Cole, "Very impressive, loved the moves and I loved everything about it. You're a natural born entertainer."

See more: Someone found Simon Cowell's first TV appearance and it's absolute gold

"You have the whole package," chipped in Danni Minogue, "You're a superstar."

"I really like you," said Simon, and you're very, very, very cool."

Watch Olly Murs' 2009 X Factor audition below:

When it came to voting, Simon said it was the "easiest yes he&squot;s ever given" and speaking for the audience, Danni said: "It&squot;s two thousand yesses!"
When it came to voting, Simon said it was the "easiest yes he's ever given" and speaking for the audience, Danni said: "It's two thousand yesses!". Picture: ITV/Syco/Talkback Thames

When it came to voting, Simon said it was the "easiest yes he's ever given" and speaking for the audience, Danni said: "It's two thousand yesses!"

See more: Susanna Reid shares amazing throwback video of her first TV appearance 20 years ago

Olly Murs famously made it to the final of The X Factor in 2009 and came second after Joe McElderry.

The Essex-star has gone on to have a hugely successful career and by 2014 alone had sold 10 million records worldwide.

Olly came full circle in 2017 when he became a coach, judge and mentor on The Voice UK and has been a huge part of the show's success.

See more: Tom Jones stuns fellow Voice coaches with spine-tingling performance of Dirty Dancing’s ‘Cry To Me’

His personality has shone through from year to year and most recently the star performed with singing legend and fellow coach, Sir Tom Jones.

On February 6 Olly Murs dedicated an impromptu performance to the virtual audience and the viewers at home.

Launching into a cover of Solomon Burke's 'Everybody Needs Somebody To Love' the singer turned to Tom Jones and invited him to join in, resulting in an absolutely stunning duet between the duo.

See more: Tom Jones recalls astounding moment Elvis Presley sang his own song to him the first time they met

From working at a call centre to being on stage with Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs' dreams from his 2009 audition certainly did seem to come true...!

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Brian Wilson and Barry Gibb may make some music together

Barry Gibb and Brian Wilson hint at new music after mutual praise online: "We must collaborate!"

Barry Gibb

Calum Scott Performs At The O2 Academy Sheffield

Calum Scott facts: Singer's age, partner, sister, net worth and more revealed
The life of Robbie Williams is going to be immortalised forever on film with a biopic 'exploring his demons', the director of The Greatest Showman, Michael Gracey, has revealed.

A Robbie Williams musical biopic is in the works from The Greatest Showman director

Robbie Williams

Gary Barlow has shared his latest Crooner Session and this time it's with Culture Club frontman, the one and only Boy George.

Gary Barlow and Boy George release a duet of Take That's 'Patience' and it's exceptional

Take That

Daft Punk

Daft Punk's 10 most chilled and relaxing songs ever

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?