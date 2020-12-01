Best TV audition of all time? Girl, 13, sings staggering original soul version of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

In a video that has now been watched over 24 million times, Angelina Jordan stuns the audience as she sings the moving song and prompting judge Howard Mandel to say: "I think this moment is going to change your life forever...". Picture: NBC/Angelina Jordan

A video of 13-year-old Angelina Jordan singing on America's Got Talent in January 2020 has been seen over 24 million times and dubbed 'the greatest audition of all time'.

Angelina Jordan, 13, was competing on America's Got Talent: The Champions when she sang an emotional stripped back version of Freddie Mercury's hit song 'Bohemian Rhapsody' blowing the judges - and the world - away.

In a video that has now been watched over 24 million times, the teenager stuns the audience as she sings the moving song, prompting judge Howard Mandel to say: "I think this moment is going to change your life forever..."

See more: The top 20 Queen songs of all time

The performance was so astounding that Queen themselves posted a video of the teen singing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' on their twitter page with the caption: "Wow! What a rendition @angelinajordanA".

Angelina Jordan, 13, was competing on America's Got Talent: The Champions when she sang an emotional stripped back version of Freddie Mercury's hit song 'Bohemian Rhapsody' blowing the judges - and the world - away. Picture: NBC/Angelina Jordan

The performance was so astounding that Queen themselves posted a video of the teen singing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' on their twitter page. Picture: NBC/Angelina Jordan

And in an even more extraordinary turn of events, Queen then reportedly gave Angelina her blessing to record and release her own version of the song by giving her the copyright to do so.

However, despite her new viral fame, it seems that Angelina is no stranger to the spotlight.

The 13-year-old was invited to compete on America's Got Talent after winning the Norwegian version of the show in 2014 when she was just eight-years-old.

An audition video of her singing 'Gloomy Sunday' in the style of Billie Holiday when she was just seven went viral and she went on to win the competition with a performance of George Gershwin's 'Summertime'.

In a video that has now been watched over 24 million times, the teenager stuns the audience as she sings the moving song, prompting judge Howard Mandel to say: "I think this moment is going to change your life forever...". Picture: NBC/Angelina Jordan

Since then Angelina has released multiple single, two EP's and an album, It's Magic, and has performed at high profile public events.

In June 2018, Jordan performed 'Fly Me to the Moon' at Quincy Jones' 85th birthday celebration at the O2 Arena in London, and in 2019 she sang at the Brilliant Minds conference in Stockholm in front of Barak Obama and other famous world leaders.

Angelina's audition comes hot on the heels over other young performers who have wowed with Queen songs on TV talent shows in 2020.

In August, George Elliot, 10, stunned the UK's The Voice Kids judges with a stunning performance of Queen's 'Radio Gaga' in the show's semi-final and Daria, Gracie and Jarren were competing for a place in the semi-finals on Danny Jones' team when they gave a flawless performance of Freddie Mercury' 'Barcelona'.

Angelina's audition comes hot on the heels over other young performers who have wowed with Queen songs on TV talent shows in 2020. Pictured, Freddie Mercury and Brian May of Queen at Wembley Stadium in 1986. Picture: Getty

Whereas in France, a 12-year-old contestant on The Voice Kids blew the judges away with an extraordinary version of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' on the piano.

But it isn't just Queen who have dominated children's singing shows, as other Smooth artists including Whitney Houston and the Bee Gees have seen their songs be given a new lease of life with a new younger audience.

8-year-old Angelico “Echo” Claridad was competing on The Voice Kids Philippines when he stunned the judges with his beautiful version of the Bee Gees' 'Too Much Heaven'.

And it's not everyday you sing an iconic song so well that you get a standing ovation, but that's exactly what happened to Johan, 11, when he sang 'Someone Like You' by Adele on The Voice Kids, France.