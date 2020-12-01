Best TV audition of all time? Girl, 13, sings staggering original soul version of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

1 December 2020, 17:03

In a video that has now been watched over 24 million times, Angelina Jordan stuns the audience as she sings the moving song and prompting judge Howard Mandel to say: "I think this moment is going to change your life forever..."
In a video that has now been watched over 24 million times, Angelina Jordan stuns the audience as she sings the moving song and prompting judge Howard Mandel to say: "I think this moment is going to change your life forever...". Picture: NBC/Angelina Jordan

A video of 13-year-old Angelina Jordan singing on America's Got Talent in January 2020 has been seen over 24 million times and dubbed 'the greatest audition of all time'.

Angelina Jordan, 13, was competing on America's Got Talent: The Champions when she sang an emotional stripped back version of Freddie Mercury's hit song 'Bohemian Rhapsody' blowing the judges - and the world - away.

In a video that has now been watched over 24 million times, the teenager stuns the audience as she sings the moving song, prompting judge Howard Mandel to say: "I think this moment is going to change your life forever..."

See more: The top 20 Queen songs of all time

The performance was so astounding that Queen themselves posted a video of the teen singing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' on their twitter page with the caption: "Wow! What a rendition @angelinajordanA".

Angelina Jordan, 13, was competing on America's Got Talent: The Champions when she sang an emotional stripped back version of Freddie Mercury's hit song 'Bohemian Rhapsody' blowing the judges - and the world - away.
Angelina Jordan, 13, was competing on America's Got Talent: The Champions when she sang an emotional stripped back version of Freddie Mercury's hit song 'Bohemian Rhapsody' blowing the judges - and the world - away. Picture: NBC/Angelina Jordan
The performance was so astounding that Queen themselves posted a video of the teen singing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' on their twitter page
The performance was so astounding that Queen themselves posted a video of the teen singing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' on their twitter page. Picture: NBC/Angelina Jordan

And in an even more extraordinary turn of events, Queen then reportedly gave Angelina her blessing to record and release her own version of the song by giving her the copyright to do so.

See more: Freddie Mercury’s spine-tingling acapella voice in backstage video from last Queen concert

However, despite her new viral fame, it seems that Angelina is no stranger to the spotlight.

The 13-year-old was invited to compete on America's Got Talent after winning the Norwegian version of the show in 2014 when she was just eight-years-old.

See more: Freddie Mercury and Brian May's private hotel jam session from 1986 is magnificent

An audition video of her singing 'Gloomy Sunday' in the style of Billie Holiday when she was just seven went viral and she went on to win the competition with a performance of George Gershwin's 'Summertime'.

See more: The Voice Kids: 12-year-old boy stuns judges with flawless Whitney Houston song - video

In a video that has now been watched over 24 million times, the teenager stuns the audience as she sings the moving song, prompting judge Howard Mandel to say: "I think this moment is going to change your life forever..."
In a video that has now been watched over 24 million times, the teenager stuns the audience as she sings the moving song, prompting judge Howard Mandel to say: "I think this moment is going to change your life forever...". Picture: NBC/Angelina Jordan

See more: Huge 65,000 crowd singing entire 6 minutes of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in unison is spectacular

Since then Angelina has released multiple single, two EP's and an album, It's Magic, and has performed at high profile public events.

In June 2018, Jordan performed 'Fly Me to the Moon' at Quincy Jones' 85th birthday celebration at the O2 Arena in London, and in 2019 she sang at the Brilliant Minds conference in Stockholm in front of Barak Obama and other famous world leaders.

See more: Michael Jackson and Freddie Mercury's electrifying long-lost duets are heart-wrenchingly good

Angelina's audition comes hot on the heels over other young performers who have wowed with Queen songs on TV talent shows in 2020.

In August, George Elliot, 10, stunned the UK's The Voice Kids judges with a stunning performance of Queen's 'Radio Gaga' in the show's semi-final and Daria, Gracie and Jarren were competing for a place in the semi-finals on Danny Jones' team when they gave a flawless performance of Freddie Mercury' 'Barcelona'.

See more: The Voice Kids: 13-year-old crowned show champion with staggering Stevie Wonder song - video

Angelina's audition comes hot on the heels over other young performers who have wowed with Queen songs on TV talent shows in 2020. Pictured, Freddie Mercury and Brian May of Queen at Wembley Stadium in 1986.
Angelina's audition comes hot on the heels over other young performers who have wowed with Queen songs on TV talent shows in 2020. Pictured, Freddie Mercury and Brian May of Queen at Wembley Stadium in 1986. Picture: Getty

Whereas in France, a 12-year-old contestant on The Voice Kids blew the judges away with an extraordinary version of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' on the piano.

But it isn't just Queen who have dominated children's singing shows, as other Smooth artists including Whitney Houston and the Bee Gees have seen their songs be given a new lease of life with a new younger audience.

See more: Remembering Freddie Mercury's incredible final performance with Queen - video

8-year-old Angelico “Echo” Claridad was competing on The Voice Kids Philippines when he stunned the judges with his beautiful version of the Bee Gees' 'Too Much Heaven'.

And it's not everyday you sing an iconic song so well that you get a standing ovation, but that's exactly what happened to Johan, 11, when he sang 'Someone Like You' by Adele on The Voice Kids, France.

See next: When unknown Adam Lambert sang 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at TV audition and nearly didn't get through

More from Queen

See more More from Queen

Queen

The top 20 Queen songs of all time

Features

Peter Freestone speaks about the twelve years he spent as Freddie Mercury's close friend and assistant from 1980 to the star's death in November 1991.

Freddie Mercury's death: Longtime assistant shares beautiful untold stories of the star's final days

Music

Adam Lambert, who would go on to perform sold-out stadiums across the world as the lead singer of one of history's most famous and successful bands, waited nervously in front of the judges as they held his fate in their hands.

When unknown Adam Lambert sang 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at TV audition and nearly didn't get through
The incredible moment occurred in Hyde Park on July 1, 2017 when Green Day were in London on their Revolution Radio tour.

Huge 65,000 crowd singing entire 6 minutes of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in unison is spectacular
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

George Michael

Brian May's guitar solo took place during Queen's soundcheck before the band took the stage at Japan's Nagoya Dome stadium on 20 January, 2020.

Spine-tingling moment Brian May plays a staggering guitar solo to an empty stadium
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Barry Gibb and Maurice Gibb's daughter singing her father's favourite Bee Gees song 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', is a moment they'll treasure forever.

Barry Gibb inviting Maurice's daughter on stage for duet of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' is so moving
Christmas songs

The 30 best Christmas songs of all time

It's not everyday you get a line-up of an era's legends all on one stage, but that's exactly what happened one cold January day in 1979. Pictured (L to R) Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb, Rod Stewart

The day ABBA, Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart and Andy Gibb sang a staggering medley
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Taking to the stage in Chile at the Festival de Viña del Mar on February 27, 2020, Rod invited his daughter Ruby Stewart on stage for a duet of 'Forever Young', his hit song from 1988.

Rod Stewart singing duet of 'Forever Young' with daughter Ruby is sensational

Rod Stewart

The Bee Gees were composing and recording 'Tragedy' at Critera Studios, Miami in 1978 when the rare footage was recorded.

Private studio footage of Barry Gibb and the Bee Gees recording 'Tragedy' is phenomenal

Bee Gees

Dolly Parton has revealed she was devastated and "cried all night" after turning down a request by Elvis Presley to record a duet of 'I Will Always Love You'.

Dolly Parton reveals she clashed with Elvis Presley over a song and "cried all night"

Dolly Parton

Duran Duran announced as final BST Hyde Park headliner for 2020

Duran Duran announce rescheduled BST Hyde Park show for 2021 - all the details

Duran Duran

Gary Barlow

Gary Barlow facts: Take That singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

Take That