Voice Kids: Tiny 8-year-old boy wins judges' hearts with staggering version of hit Bee Gees song

The young boy was competing on the blind audition rounds of the 2014 show when he gave an incredible performance of the Gibb brothers' 1978 hit 'Too Much Heaven. Picture: ABS-CBN/Getty

8-year-old Angelico “Echo” Claridad was competing on The Voice Kids Philippines when he stunned the judges with his huge voice and beautiful version of the Bee Gees' Robin, Maurice and Barry Gibb's 'Too Much Heaven'.

Sometimes a singer comes along on The Voice Kids that's so good, the judges can't hit their red buttons fast enough.

That's exactly what happened when tiny 8-year-old singer, Angelico “Echo” Claridad, belted out a Bee Gees hit on the Philippines version of the show and the judges turned around after only hearing a few seconds of his voice.

The young boy was competing on the blind audition rounds of the 2014 show when he gave an incredible performance of the brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb's 1978 hit 'Too Much Heaven'.

Judge Lea Salonga loved Angelico's voice so much she she exclaimed within a few seconds of hearing it: “Whoa, hello” and then “Oh, I love you already!”. Picture: ABS-CBN

Hitting the high notes perfectly “Echo” Claridad was quickly fast tracked to the next round by the overwhelmed judges who saw a star in the making. Picture: ABS-CBN

Hitting the high notes perfectly (falsetto being the ideal register for an 8-year-old, afterall) “Echo” Claridad was quickly fast tracked to the next round by the overwhelmed judges who saw a star in the making.

Over 24 million people worldwide have watched the youngster from the City of Bacolod impress the three judges, with singer Lea Salonga being particularly wowed by the 8-year-old performer.

The musician loved his voice so much she she exclaimed within a few seconds of hearing it: “Whoa, hello” and then “Oh, I love you already!” and was lucky enough to eventually have Echo join her team.

The latest resurfaced video from The Voice Kids joins other talented youngsters who have also given adults a run for their money with renditions of iconic songs.

Angelico sang 'Too Much Heaven' by the Bee Gees brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. Picture: Getty

Johan, 11, was competing in the blind auditions round of The Voice Kids France when he sang a breathtaking version of Adele's 'Someone Like You' and earlier this year 12-year-old contestant, Naomi Aye, blew the judges away with an extraordinary version of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' earning her a place in the final of the series.

Whereas on the German edition of The Voice Kids, footage of 13-year-old singer, Laura Kamhuber, blowing judges away with a stunning version of Whitney Houston's ‘I Will Always Love You’ has garnered a staggering 270 million views on YouTube.

2020's UK version of The Voice Kids, saw staggering performances including 10-year-old George Elliott challenging Freddie Mercury with a stunning version of 'Radio Gaga', Dara McNicholl, 12, singing Whitney Houston's 'I Have Nothing' and 7-year-old Victoria Alsina wowing the audience with Mariah Carey's 'Hero'.