School of Rock cast: Where are the stars of the Jack Black film now?

"You're not hardcore, unless you live hardcore!"

Since its release in 2004, School of Rock has become an iconic movie - especially among Millennials.

Starring Jack Black as Dewey Finn, the film is about a down-and-out musician whose band kicks him out right before Battle of the Bands.

While at first Dewey stews in his in his own misery, he eventually gets himself a new gig...sort of.

After chatting to Rosalie Mullins (Joan Cusack), the headteacher at Horace Green prep, Dewey decides to take up the "temp" job at the school intended for his friend and roommate, Ned Schneebly (Mike White).

Initially, Dewey just whiles away the time, but he soon discovers the kids in his class are extraordinarily gifted musicians.

He then forms a rock band of his own to take to the competition.

So, where are the child actors from School of Rock today? Let's take a look...

Where are the School of Rock cast now?

Miranda Cosgrove as Summer Hathaway

Miranda Cosgrove as Summer Hathaway
Miranda Cosgrove as Summer Hathaway. Picture: Instagram

Unsurprisingly, Cosgrove, now 28, went on to have a hugely successful acting career after School of Rock.

Not only was she a regular feature in Nickelodeon's Drake and Josh, she later starred as Carly Shay in the network's teen sitcom, iCarly.

Currently, Cosgrove is reprising her role in the iCarly reboot on Dinsey+. She's also the voice of Margo in the Despicable Me franchise.

Joey Gaydos Jr. as Zack Mooneyham

Joey Gaydos Jr. played guitarist Zack Mooneyham
Joey Gaydos Jr. played guitarist Zack Mooneyham. Picture: Getty

After School of Rock, Joey quit acting and instead decided to focus on his music.

To this day, he plays guitar and regularly uploads videos of his jams.

Back in 2019, Joey was arrested by Florida police for allegedly stealing guitars and an amp.

Kevin Clark as Freddy Jones

Kevin Clark played drummer Freddy Jones in School of Rock
Kevin Clark played drummer Freddy Jones in School of Rock. Picture: Getty

Sadly, the Freddy Jones actor tragically died earlier this year, aged 32, after being struck by a car.

He was riding a bicycle in Chicago on May 26 and was pronounced dead at the Illinois Masonic hospital.

Rivkah Reyes as Katie

Rivkah Reyes played bassist Katie in the film
Rivkah Reyes played bassist Katie in the film. Picture: Instagram

Reyes still plays bass and is part of the band Sweet Revenge and has also appeared in several other titles on-and-off since the movie.

The Katie actor also came out as non-binary last year, preferring the pronouns they/she.

Maryam Hassan as Tomika

Maryam Hassan as Tomika in School of Rock
Maryam Hassan as Tomika in School of Rock. Picture: Instagram

It will come as no shock that Maryam is now a popular musician.

You can follow her career via her official Instagram page.

Caitlyn Hale as Marta

Caitlyn Hale played backing singer Marta
Caitlyn Hale played backing singer Marta. Picture: Instagram

Caitlin Hale took a break from acting to focus on her studies.

She graduated from Arizona State with a degree in journalism and is going out with someone you may recognise...

Angelo Massagli as Frankie

Angelo Massagli, who played Frankie in the movie, is dating co-star Caitlyn Hale
Angelo Massagli, who played Frankie in the movie, is dating co-star Caitlyn Hale. Picture: Instagram

That's right - Angelo and Caitlyn are officially a couple!

After School of Rock, Massagli featured in some impressive titles, including Stuart Little 2 and The Sopranos.

Robert Tsai as Lawrence

Robert Tsai played keyboardist Lawrence
Robert Tsai played keyboardist Lawrence. Picture: Getty

Although Robert still plays concert piano, he no longer acts.

He recently graduated from Dartmouth University.

Aleisha Allen as Alicia

Aleisha Allen as Alicia
Aleisha Allen as Alicia. Picture: Instagram

Aleisha, now 30, has appeared in various other titles since her stint has Alicia in School of Rock.

Shortly after the movie aired, Aleisha starred as Lindsey in both Are We There Yet movies, along with Ice Cube, Nia Long and Philip Bolden.

She's since trained as a speech pathologist.

Jordan-Claire Green as Michelle

Jordan-Claire Green as Michelle
Jordan-Claire Green as Michelle. Picture: Getty

While Jordan-Claire did go on to star in a few titles after School of Rock - most notably as Annie Lamm in the 2005 film Come Away With Me and as Nicole Gibson in Alias, alongside Jennifer Garner - she hasn't been in anything since 2017.

Zachary 'Z' Infante as Gordon

Zachary 'Z' Infante as Gordon
Zachary 'Z' Infante as Gordon. Picture: Instagram

Unlike most of the kid actors from the film, Z continued acting.

You may recognise him from the TV series Gotham, in which he played Jake, or from the 2016 movie, Carrie Pilby.

Most recently, Z played Ben Bernard in The College Tapes.

Brian Falduto as Billy

Brian Falduto played Billy in School of Rock
Brian Falduto played Billy in School of Rock. Picture: Instagram

Brian is no longer an actor, but he does sing and he's also a successful life coach.

