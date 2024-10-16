Al Pacino says 'it’s fun' to be a new dad at the age of 84

In a new interview promoting his forthcoming memoir, Some Boy, acting great Al Pacino says "it's fun" being a new dad in his eighties. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He became a father again at the age of 83.

Like his fellow on-screen legend Robert De Niro, last year acting great Al Pacino became a new dad.

Naturally, news of his newborn's birth caused a stir due to the actor's age, raising question marks about his ability to care for a child when he's well into his eighties.

Having children later in life isn't anything a new phenomenon when it comes to the rich and the famous however.

The likes of Mick Jagger, Billy Joel, comedian Steve Martin, Rod Stewart, Richard Gere, Alec Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum, and The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood have all welcomed children into the world after the age of sixty.

But it certainly raised eyebrows when Pacino announced he and his then-girlfriend Noor Alfallah had their baby boy named Roman.

In a new interview with the actor, however, Pacino admitted that "it's fun" being a dad again at his age.

Al Pacino and his then-girlfriend Noor Alfallah welcomed son Roman in 2023. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images). Picture: Getty

Star of movie classics such as The Godfather, Scarface, Scent Of A Woman, Heat, and Dog Day Afternoon, Pacino has decided to look back at his life.

After years of refusing to do so, the actor has now written a memoir, titled Some Boy.

He revealed that "part of the reason" to write a memoir at this time in his life was because of Roman, giving him the opportunity to know about his dad's life when Pacino is no longer around.

Though, aged 84 at the time of the interview, Pacino intends to be a doting father to Roman for a few years yet.

"I want to be around for this child. And I hope I am," he said. "I hope I stay healthy, and he knows who his dad is, of course."

The actor - who has never married - is no longer in a relationship with film producer Alfallah, but they remain committed to co-parenting Roman.

Pacino is one of the greatest actors to ever grace the silver screen. Picture: Alamy

According to the interview with BBC however, it seems that Pacino's involvement with his son is limited to online contact.

"He does text me from time to time," Pacino says about Roman, showing the interviewer his Shrek phone case which his daughter Olivia adores.

"Everything he does is real. Everything he does is interesting to me. So, we talk. I play the harmonica with him on the other video thing, and we have made this kind of contact. So, it’s fun."

Despite cherishing the opportunity to entertain his children, it doesn't seem like Al Pacino will himself be dabbling in voice work for animated movies.

Given his reputation as one of the greatest method actors to ever grace the screen, Pacino admits voicing cartoons is beyond him: "I can’t do it. I’ve tried."

Still, his relationship with baby boy Roman is keeping him happy and healthy, and it seems like his Hollywood ambitions haven't dampened either - Pacino is back on the big screen in the Johnny Depp-directed feature film Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness which hits cinemas this December.