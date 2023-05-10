Robert De Niro facts: Actor's age, children, wife, movies, net worth and more

Two-time Oscar-winning actor and producer Robert De Niro is a stalwart of Hollywood (pictured in 2022). Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Robert De Niro is widely considered one of the best actors of all time.

Two-time Oscar-winning actor and producer Robert De Niro is a stalwart of Hollywood.

The actor – known for his collaborations with director Martin Scorsese – has won numerous accolades and has been in the public eye for over six decades.

But how much do you know about the star's life away from the spotlight?

Read on for everything you need to know about Robert De Niro: