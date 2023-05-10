Robert De Niro facts: Actor's age, children, wife, movies, net worth and more
10 May 2023, 15:56
Robert De Niro is widely considered one of the best actors of all time.
Two-time Oscar-winning actor and producer Robert De Niro is a stalwart of Hollywood.
The actor – known for his collaborations with director Martin Scorsese – has won numerous accolades and has been in the public eye for over six decades.
But how much do you know about the star's life away from the spotlight?
Read on for everything you need to know about Robert De Niro:
How old is Robert De Niro?
Robert De Niro was born on August 17, 1943. He celebrated his 79th birthday in 2022.
He was the only child of painters Virginia Admiral and Robert De Niro Sr.
Young Robert was born and raised in Manhatten, New York and began acting classes when he was just 10 years old.
What films has Robert De Niro been in?
Robert De Niro is one of the most famous stars in Hollywood, acting in some of the most iconic films of all time.
His first collaboration with Martin Scorsese was in the 1973 film Mean Streets and the actor went on to win two Oscars in quick succession.
The first for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II (1974) and the next for Best Actor in Scorsese's drama Raging Bull (1980).
De Niro was later nominated for other Oscar roles, including Taxi Driver (1976), The Deer Hunter (1978), Awakenings (1990), Cape Fear (1991), and Silver Linings Playbook (2012).
The actor has also turned his hand to famous comedic roles including Analyze This (1999), the Meet the Parents films (2000-2010), and The Intern (2015).
Robert De Niro has also won two Golden Globes, The Golden Lion Achievement Award, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and 2016 saw him be awarded the Kennedy Center Honor, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom from US President Barack Obama.
Is Robert De Niro married?
Robert de Niro was married to his first wife Diahnne Abbott from 1976 to 1988.
He was then in a relationship with former partner Toukie Smith from around 1988 until they separated in 1996.
De Niro then married his second wife, fellow actor Grace Hightower in 1997 and reportedly separated in around 2018.
It is not confirmed who the actor is in a relationship with at the moment, however, he is rumoured to be dating Tai Chi instructor Tiffany Chen who he met on the set of The Intern in 2015.
How many children does Robert De Niro have?
In a surprise interview in May 2023, Robert De Niro revealed he had become a father for the 7th time at the age of 79.
The Oscar-winning actor's eldest children are Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, with his first wife Diahnne Abbott.
He also has twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with ex-partner Toukie Smith, and son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with his second wife Grace Hightower.
Robert has not revealed who is the mother of his seventh child, but sources say it may be his rumoured girlfriend, Tai Chi instructor Tiffany Chen.
What is Robert De Niro's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Robert De Niro is worth a staggering $500 million.
The actor is also the co-founder of the highly successful chain of sushi restaurants, Nobu, of which there are over 40 locations worldwide.
Robert De Niro reportedly has homes in New York, Malibu and Italy.