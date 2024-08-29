Richard Gere is one of the most talented and popular actors of his generation.

From his movies to his marriage, here are all the important facts about the Pretty Woman actor:

Who is Richard Gere and what are his biggest movies? Pretty Woman Necklace Scene Richard Gere is an American actor, who first came to prominence in the 1980 film American Gigolo, which established him as a leading man and a sex symbol. He went on to star in many top films, including An Officer and a Gentleman, Pretty Woman, Primal Fear, Hachi: A Dog's Tale, Unforgiven and Runaway Bride. Pretty Woman: The cute story of how Julia Roberts convinced Richard Gere to take the role He also won a Golden Globe for playing Billy Flynn in the 2002 musical Chicago.

Richard Gere age: How old is he? How old is Richard Gere. Picture: Getty Richard Gere was born on August 31, 1949. He will celebrate his 75th birthday in 2024. His name is actually Richard Tiffany Gere. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His mother, Doris Ann Tiffany (1924–2016) was a housewife. His father, Homer George Gere, was an insurance agent. Richard is their eldest son and second child. His paternal great-grandfather had changed the spelling of the surname from 'Geer'.