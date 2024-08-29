Richard Gere facts: Who is his wife, how many children does he have and how old is he?

29 August 2024, 15:46 | Updated: 29 August 2024, 15:50

Richard Gere facts: Who is his wife, how many children does he have and how old is he?
Richard Gere facts: Who is his wife, how many children does he have and how old is he? Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Richard Gere is one of the most talented and popular actors of his generation.

From his movies to his marriage, here are all the important facts about the Pretty Woman actor:

  1. Who is Richard Gere and what are his biggest movies?

    Pretty Woman Necklace Scene

    Richard Gere is an American actor, who first came to prominence in the 1980 film American Gigolo, which established him as a leading man and a sex symbol.

    He went on to star in many top films, including An Officer and a Gentleman, Pretty Woman, Primal Fear, Hachi: A Dog's Tale, Unforgiven and Runaway Bride.

    He also won a Golden Globe for playing Billy Flynn in the 2002 musical Chicago.

  2. Richard Gere age: How old is he?

    How old is Richard Gere
    How old is Richard Gere. Picture: Getty

    Richard Gere was born on August 31, 1949. He will celebrate his 75th birthday in 2024.

    His name is actually Richard Tiffany Gere.

    He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His mother, Doris Ann Tiffany (1924–2016) was a housewife. His father, Homer George Gere, was an insurance agent. Richard is their eldest son and second child.

    His paternal great-grandfather had changed the spelling of the surname from 'Geer'.

  3. Richard Gere wife and children: Is he married?

    Richard Gere and second wife Carey Lowell in 2011
    Richard Gere and second wife Carey Lowell in 2011. Picture: Getty

    Richard Gere was married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995.

    In November 2002, he married model and actress Carey Lowell. They have a son, Homer James Jigme Gere, who was born in 2000 and is named for his grandfathers, as well as the Tibetan name 'Jigme'.

    In September 2013, the couple separated after 11 years of marriage. The couple spent three years in highly contested divorce proceedings, before the case was settled in October 2016.

    In April 2018, he married Spanish activist Alejandra Silva, who was in her mid-30s. Later that year, they announced that they were expecting their first child, a baby boy who was born in February 2019.

    Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere in 2016
    Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere in 2016. Picture: Getty

  4. Does Richard Gere have children?

    Richard Gere has three sons who he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell and wife Alejandra Silva.

    The actor's eldest child, Homer James Jigme Gere, was born on February 6, 2000.

    Homer, named after Gere's father, is following in his dad's footsteps with a career in acting.

    Richard Gere with son Homer
    Richard Gere with son Homer. Picture: Getty

    Talking about raising his son, Gere said: "We didn't live in LA, I didn't take him to festivals. I just wanted him to be a kid."

    But Homer did join his dad at the Cannes Film Festival premiere for Richard's film, Oh, Canada.

    "He thanks me now, he says, 'Thanks for not doing this before!'" Richard added.

    Gere shares two children with wife Alejandra: son Alexander and another son, whose name has not been revealed.

    The couple welcomed Alexander in early 2019 and their second son in April 2020.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford

Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford's whirlwind romance and marriage revisted: A relationship timeline
Sylvester Stallone, Princess Diana and Richard Gere were all at a dinner party at Elton John's house when the incident took place.

Elton recalls night Stallone and Richard Gere had fist fight over Princess Diana as George Michael looked on

Elton John

Elton John documentary: How to watch 'Never Too Late' and when it will be released

Elton John documentary: How to watch 'Never Too Late' and when it will be released

Elton John

See where the cast of Mary Poppins is now

Mary Poppins cast: Where are the stars from the original 1964 film now?

Legendary boyband Take That are getting the Netflix treatment with the announcement of a new documentary.

Take That to tell their story in no-holds-barred Netflix documentary, including Jason and Robbie

Take That

More on Smooth

Rod Stewart addresses Penny Lancaster 'rift' rumours: 'We wanted to put the record straight'

Rod Stewart addresses Penny Lancaster 'rift' rumours: 'We wanted to put the record straight'

Rod Stewart

Who are the Stevie Wonder's children? In order of eldest to youngest, here's everything you need to know.

How many children does Stevie Wonder have, and who are they?

Stevie Wonder

Mariah Carey found a way to rekindle her mother-daughter relationship with mum Patricia after years of "pain and confusion", eventually finding peace with her family.

How Mariah Carey made peace with her mum after years of a painful, complicated relationship

Music

In a recent interview, Linda Nolan has issued a devastating update on her cancer battle, revealing that her treatment is no longer working.

Linda Nolan issues devastating cancer update as treatment stops working

Music

Sting and Trudie Styler celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in 2022.

Sting’s secret to his long and loving marriage to Trudie Styler: A relationship timeline

Sting

Dolly Parton has teamed up with her niece Heidi on a brand new duet.

Dolly Parton has revived previously unreleased 1988 song ‘A Rose Won’t Fix It’ as a duet with her niece

Dolly Parton

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents