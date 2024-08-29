On Air Now
Richard Gere is one of the most talented and popular actors of his generation.
From his movies to his marriage, here are all the important facts about the Pretty Woman actor:
Richard Gere is an American actor, who first came to prominence in the 1980 film American Gigolo, which established him as a leading man and a sex symbol.
He went on to star in many top films, including An Officer and a Gentleman, Pretty Woman, Primal Fear, Hachi: A Dog's Tale, Unforgiven and Runaway Bride.
He also won a Golden Globe for playing Billy Flynn in the 2002 musical Chicago.
Richard Gere was born on August 31, 1949. He will celebrate his 75th birthday in 2024.
His name is actually Richard Tiffany Gere.
He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His mother, Doris Ann Tiffany (1924–2016) was a housewife. His father, Homer George Gere, was an insurance agent. Richard is their eldest son and second child.
His paternal great-grandfather had changed the spelling of the surname from 'Geer'.
Richard Gere was married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995.
In November 2002, he married model and actress Carey Lowell. They have a son, Homer James Jigme Gere, who was born in 2000 and is named for his grandfathers, as well as the Tibetan name 'Jigme'.
In September 2013, the couple separated after 11 years of marriage. The couple spent three years in highly contested divorce proceedings, before the case was settled in October 2016.
In April 2018, he married Spanish activist Alejandra Silva, who was in her mid-30s. Later that year, they announced that they were expecting their first child, a baby boy who was born in February 2019.
Richard Gere has three sons who he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell and wife Alejandra Silva.
The actor's eldest child, Homer James Jigme Gere, was born on February 6, 2000.
Homer, named after Gere's father, is following in his dad's footsteps with a career in acting.
Talking about raising his son, Gere said: "We didn't live in LA, I didn't take him to festivals. I just wanted him to be a kid."
But Homer did join his dad at the Cannes Film Festival premiere for Richard's film, Oh, Canada.
"He thanks me now, he says, 'Thanks for not doing this before!'" Richard added.
Gere shares two children with wife Alejandra: son Alexander and another son, whose name has not been revealed.
The couple welcomed Alexander in early 2019 and their second son in April 2020.
