Julia Roberts predicts where Pretty Woman characters Edward and Vivian are now, and it's brilliant

17 January 2024, 16:54

Julia Roberts has opened up about where she thinks Pretty Woman characters Edward and Vivian are now, 34 years after the film's release.
Julia Roberts has opened up about where she thinks Pretty Woman characters Edward and Vivian are now, 34 years after the film's release. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The actress predicted where her characters are now from famed movies including Notting Hill, Pretty Woman and Runaway Bride.

The 56-year-old queen of romantic comedies reflected on what the iconic couple might be doing today, and her prediction may surprise fans.

During the interview with CBS Mornings, she shared an insight with host Gayle King, specifically referencing Edward, a character famously portrayed by Richard Gere.

The actress predicted where her characters are now from famed movies including Notting Hill, Pretty Woman and Runaway Bride. Picture: Alamy
The 56-year-old queen of romantic comedies reflected on what the iconic couple might be doing today, and her prediction may surprise fans. Picture: Alamy

"I think he passed away peacefully in his sleep from a heart attack, smiling," she said, adding: “And now she runs his business."

Roberts also shared more tongue-in-cheek predictions about her other famous characters, including Daisy (and beau Charles) of the 1988 movie, Mystic Pizza. "Let's hope they're still together and they have a bunch of cute little kiddos," she said.

The Oscar winner was then asked about the outcome of My Best Friend's Wedding, and whether Julianne's unrequited love for Michael blossomed into a real romance, Roberts said the film ended how it should have.

"No, he's married and faithful to his wife. And George and Julianne start a do-it-yourself show on HGTV and become wildly famous," she laughed, referencing her relationship with Rupert Everett's character.

She then went to talk about her prediction for the outcome of 1999's Runaway Bride, which saw her play Maggie opposite Richard Gere's character, Ike.

"They stay together. He doesn't die in this one. They're going to stay together," Roberts smiled.

"I think he passed away peacefully in his sleep from a heart attack, smiling," Julia Roberts said, adding: “And now she runs his business.". Picture: Getty
The Oscar winner was then asked about the outcome of My Best Friend's Wedding, and whether Julianne's unrequited love for Michael blossomed into a real romance, Roberts said the film ended how it should have. Picture: Alamy

Regarding her Notting Hill character Anna, Roberts envisions that the world-famous actress has left Hollywood far behind and still lives in London.

"She's retired. She has six children and has maintained her waist size amazingly," she said, adding: "[William] runs the bookshop still and now there's a little knitting annexe next to the bookshop that [Anna] runs."

Julia Roberts' Notting Hill prediction comes after the film's screenwriter, Richard Curtis, gave the characters a completely different outcome in a recent interview.

The celebrated comedy writer, who is renowned for crafting iconic films such as Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually and Bridget Jones' Diary, gave fans an update and said the couple didn't end up together after all.

During a candid conversation on the Have You Seen? Podcast, Curtis confirmed he has created a storyline for Notting Hill 2.

"I was going to do it for Comic Relief… I wrote Notting Hill 2, which was going to be a 10-minute special set in the divorce lawyer’s office with Hugh and Julia splitting up, and then they both realised they loved each other again," he explained.

She then went to talk about her prediction for the outcome of 1999's Runaway Bride, which saw her play Maggie opposite Richard Gere's character, Ike. Picture: Alamy
Regarding her Notting Hill character Anna, Roberts envisions that the world-famous actress has left Hollywood far behind and still lives in London. Picture: Alamy

While the short film remains unreleased it may eventually come to fruition, potentially for a charity event like Children in Need or Red Nose Day.

Curtis and Roberts were recently reunited for an interview where the actress admitted she almost didn't accept the part of Anna in 1999's Notting Hill.

Speaking to Richard Curtis in the February issue of British Vogue, she opened up about the making of the film.

“Honestly, one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do was your movie, playing a movie actress, I was so uncomfortable!" she told Curtis of Notting Hill.

"I mean, we’ve talked about this so many times, but I almost didn’t take the part because it just seemed – oh, it just seemed so awkward. I didn’t even know how to play that person."

Notting Hill Official Trailer #1 - (1999) HD

Roberts went on to say how much she disliked wearing 'movie star' clothes in the film, emphasising that she genuinely "loathed" the experience.

She also revealed that the outfit she wore for the famed "I'm just a girl" scene was her own, hastily chosen from her wardrobe on that very day.

"My driver, lovely Tommy, I sent him back to my flat that morning," she recalled.

"I said, ‘Go into my bedroom and grab this, this and this out of my closet.’ And it was my own flip-flops and my cute little blue velvet skirt and a T-shirt and my cardigan… I mean, it was a great scene. But who knew that that would become the line."

