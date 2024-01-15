Julia Roberts reveals what she 'loathed' about 'Notting Hill': "I almost didn’t take the part"

15 January 2024, 16:24

The 1999 film written by screenwriter Richard Curtis saw Hugh Grant and Roberts fall in love on the streets of the famed West London enclave, but in a new interview she talks about her initial reluctance to take on the role.
The 1999 film written by screenwriter Richard Curtis saw Hugh Grant and Roberts fall in love on the streets of the famed West London enclave, but in a new interview she talks about her initial reluctance to take on the role. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The Hollywood star has spoken out about one of her most famous roles.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Julia Roberts may have starred in one of the most famous British movies of all time, Notting Hill, but she's revealed she almost didn't take the part.

The 1999 film written by screenwriter Richard Curtis saw Hugh Grant and Roberts fall in love on the streets of the famed West London enclave, but in a new interview she talks about her initial reluctance to take on the role.

The offer of Notting Hill came at the height of her rom-com fame, having just starred in Pretty Woman in 1990 and My Best Friend’s Wedding in 1997.

Julia Roberts may have starred in one of the most famous British movies of all time, Notting Hill, but she's revealed she almost didn't take the part.
Julia Roberts may have starred in one of the most famous British movies of all time, Notting Hill, but she's revealed she almost didn't take the part. Picture: Alamy
The 1999 film written by screenwriter Richard Curtis saw Hugh Grant and Roberts fall in love on the streets of the famed West London enclave, but in a new interview she talks about her initial reluctance to take on the role.
The 1999 film written by screenwriter Richard Curtis saw Hugh Grant and Roberts fall in love on the streets of the famed West London enclave, but in a new interview she talks about her initial reluctance to take on the role. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Richard Curtis in the February issue of British Vogue, Roberts opened up about the making of the film.

“Honestly, one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do was your movie, playing a movie actress, I was so uncomfortable!" she told Curtis of Notting Hill.

"I mean, we’ve talked about this so many times, but I almost didn’t take the part because it just seemed – oh, it just seemed so awkward. I didn’t even know how to play that person."

Roberts went on to say how much she disliked wearing 'movie star' clothes in the film, emphasising that she genuinely "loathed" the experience.

Speaking to Richard Curtis in the February issue of British Vogue, Roberts opened up about the making of the film.
Speaking to Richard Curtis in the February issue of British Vogue, Roberts opened up about the making of the film. Picture: Getty

Notting Hill Official Trailer #1 - (1999) HD

She also revealed that the outfit she wore for the famed "I'm just a girl" scene was her own, hastily chosen from her wardrobe on that very day.

"My driver, lovely Tommy, I sent him back to my flat that morning," she recalled.

"I said, ‘Go into my bedroom and grab this, this and this out of my closet.’ And it was my own flip-flops and my cute little blue velvet skirt and a T-shirt and my cardigan… I mean, it was a great scene. But who knew that that would become the line."

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

After becoming Tom Cruise's highest-grossing film ever, he's making a return as Maverick in a new Top Gun movie.

Top Gun 3 set for cinemas with Tom Cruise returning to the skies as Maverick

The trailer for Amy Winehouse's highly-anticipated biopic Back to Black has been released – and it's spectacular.

Amy Winehouse film trailer: First look at singer's biopic 'Back to Black' movie unveiled

Amy Winehouse

Gladiators: then and now

Gladiators returns: Where are the stars of the original TV show now?

Kelly Clarkson and Kelsey Grammer sing the them from Frasier

Kelly Clarkson and Kelsey Grammer team-up for surprise Frasier theme song duet

Kelly Clarkson

Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul dies after "valiant battle"

Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul dies after "valiant battle"

More on Smooth

(Left) Mary Austin and Freddie Mercury pictured together in the 1980s, (Right) Mary pictured at Freddie's funeral in 1991.

Who is Mary Austin and where is she now? Meet the woman Freddie Mercury asked to marry

Features

Michael Jackson watches Huey Lewis

We Are the World: When Michael Jackson looked on awkwardly during Huey Lewis's line

Michael Jackson

Lisa Marie Presley tragically died on 12th January 2023 at the age of just 54.

Priscilla Presley shares devastating tribute to daughter Lisa Marie a year on from her tragic death

Music

One By One Music

How AI music can soothe your dog’s separation anxiety

Chill

George Michael could reportedly be returning to a stage as a hologram, papers filed by his representatives have revealed.

Is George Michael coming back as a hologram? Star's estate 'files documents for live public performances'

George Michael

Boy George and Janet Jackson

Boy George explains feud with "unfriendly" Janet Jackson

Boy George

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents