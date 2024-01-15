Julia Roberts reveals what she 'loathed' about 'Notting Hill': "I almost didn’t take the part"

The 1999 film written by screenwriter Richard Curtis saw Hugh Grant and Roberts fall in love on the streets of the famed West London enclave, but in a new interview she talks about her initial reluctance to take on the role. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The Hollywood star has spoken out about one of her most famous roles.

Julia Roberts may have starred in one of the most famous British movies of all time, Notting Hill, but she's revealed she almost didn't take the part.

The offer of Notting Hill came at the height of her rom-com fame, having just starred in Pretty Woman in 1990 and My Best Friend’s Wedding in 1997.

Speaking to Richard Curtis in the February issue of British Vogue, Roberts opened up about the making of the film.

“Honestly, one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do was your movie, playing a movie actress, I was so uncomfortable!" she told Curtis of Notting Hill.

"I mean, we’ve talked about this so many times, but I almost didn’t take the part because it just seemed – oh, it just seemed so awkward. I didn’t even know how to play that person."

Roberts went on to say how much she disliked wearing 'movie star' clothes in the film, emphasising that she genuinely "loathed" the experience.

She also revealed that the outfit she wore for the famed "I'm just a girl" scene was her own, hastily chosen from her wardrobe on that very day.

"My driver, lovely Tommy, I sent him back to my flat that morning," she recalled.

"I said, ‘Go into my bedroom and grab this, this and this out of my closet.’ And it was my own flip-flops and my cute little blue velvet skirt and a T-shirt and my cardigan… I mean, it was a great scene. But who knew that that would become the line."