What led to Rupert Everett and Colin Firth's decades-long feud?

5 March 2021, 11:33 | Updated: 5 March 2021, 13:06

Rupert Everett has revealed what really happened behind the long and drawn-out feud he had with Bridget Jones' Diary star, Colin Firth, during an interview on Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

Rupert Everett is known for his no nonsense attitude and honesty when it comes to speaking in interviews, and his March 5, 2020 appearance on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, was no different.

The My Best Friend's Wedding star has opened up about what really happened between him and Colin Firth and how his 'power-crazed ego' was to blame.

See more: Piers Morgan reveals how Stevie Wonder helped him propose to wife Celia

The hollywood actors have starred in a variety of films together including St Trinians, Another Country, The Happy Prince and The Importance Of Being Ernest, and Rupert admits tension between the pair started early on.

Rupert Everett has opened up about the feud between him and Colin Firth and how his 'power-crazed ego' was to blame.
Rupert Everett has opened up about the feud between him and Colin Firth and how his 'power-crazed ego' was to blame. Picture: Getty
Rupert Everett has spoken of his decades-long feud with co-star Colin Firth. The pair pictured in 2008.
Rupert Everett has spoken of his decades-long feud with co-star Colin Firth. The pair pictured in 2008. Picture: Getty

Piers Morgan starts by stating: "Your co-star in Another Country was Colin Firth, and you don't really get on."

"Not then no," Rupert replies. "No, we didn't. Well, first of all, I went to see him. He was playing my part in the play and I fell in love with him.

"Genuinely?" asks Piers.

See more: The 30 greatest romcom movies ever, ranked in order of guilty pleasure romantic bliss

"Well, I just got a crush on him," Rupert admits. "I became obsessed by him and we hung out together all the time.

"And then I realised we were completely different types of people. And he always says this isn't true, but I think he was always playing guitar, singing protest songs."

Colin Firth and Rupert Everett starred in 'Another Country' (pictured) in 1984.
Colin Firth and Rupert Everett starred in 'Another Country' (pictured) in 1984. Picture: Virgin Films/Goldcrest Films

Piers the quotes something Rupert said about Colin in the past: "You called him a ghastly guitar playing socialist and a grim guardian reader in sandals."

Rupert agress, saying: "Right. And so, he says he never played the guitar. So by the time, we made a film of The Importance Of Being Earnest together and then we really became very close."

See more: Piers Morgan forced to apologise after Sinead O’Connor swears on live TV

Piers Morgan wants to know more about the pair's feud, leading Rupert to admit he was "despotic and power-crazed."

"He said on the set of Another Country, you were a complete bastard," says Piers.

"Yes I was," Rupert replied honestly.

I was despotic and power-crazed and I decided that he was boring," Rupert Everett said of co-star Colin Firth. Pictured in 2007.
I was despotic and power-crazed and I decided that he was boring," Rupert Everett said of co-star Colin Firth. Pictured in 2007. Picture: Getty

"For bullying?" Piers asks.

"Yes in a very weird way I managed to divide things and alienate him," Ruperts says. "Because I was, I was despotic and power-crazed and I decided that he was boring.

QUIZ: Can you guess the '80s film from the quote? Only film buffs will get more than 6/10

"And that was that. And I tried to persuade everyone else that he was. And it was nasty."

Colin once talked about his own views of the feud in an interview with The Irish Times in 2004.

Both Colin Firth and Rupert Everett confirm they are now friends. Pictured in 2005.
Both Colin Firth and Rupert Everett confirm they are now friends. Pictured in 2005. Picture: Getty

"We love each other now," he said firmly. "But it is plain that we didn't get on when we first worked together and I think that was my fault because I was just so boring.

"Rupert needs to be amused at all times. Earnestness doesn't go down well with him."

See more: The 20 greatest movie love songs of all time, ranked in order of pure romance

"He found my politics very tedious," Colin added. "He said, I think, that I was like some 'ghastly, guitar-strumming redbrick socialist'."

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Kate Garraway and her character in the upcoming Tom & Jerry film

Kate Garraway will make her Hollywood debut with a Tom & Jerry movie cameo

Kate Garraway

The love story between Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in 1978's box office hit movie Grease has kept audiences enraptured for over 40 years.

Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta ever date? 'Grease' stars reveal what really happened on set

Olivia Newton-John

QUIZ: Can you name these classic kids' TV shows by just one picture?

QUIZ: Can you name these classic kids' TV shows from just one picture?

Quizzes

Jack Black sings 'Kiss from a Rose' in front of Seal

When Jack Black perfectly sang 'Kiss from a Rose' on American Idol with Seal watching on

Music

Johnny Briggs death: Coronation Street's William Roache pays tribute to late co-star

Coronation Street's William Roache pays tribute to late co-star Johnny Briggs

More on Smooth

Elvis Presley stunned teh world when he walked out on stage to join Celine Dion on American Idol in 2007.

When Elvis Presley joined Celine Dion on stage for a mind-blowing duet 30 years after his death (Yes, really)

Elvis Presley

Tom Jones

The 14 greatest Tom Jones songs ever, ranked

Tom Jones

Queen's Brian May, Freddie Mercury, John Deacon and Roger Taylor were doing press to promote Live Aid in 1985.

Queen speak candidly about Live Aid 'egos' in rare pre-concert video: "It's going to be chaos"

Queen

The Pet Shop Boys' released a new version of the 1986 hit song 'West End Girls' and it sounds incredible.

Pet Shop Boys' new 'lockdown' version of 'West End Girls' is exceptional

Music

Kelly Clarkson sang a stunning version of Whitney Houston's 'Run To You'

Kelly Clarkson sang Whitney Houston's 'Run To You' from The Bodyguard and it was sensational

Whitney Houston

The 30 greatest female singers of all time - Karen Carpenter, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Features