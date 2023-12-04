Colin Firth facts: Actor's age, wife, children, family, and movies explained

On Air Now
4 December 2023
Colin Firth is a name that resonates with versatility and elegance in the world of acting.
Colin Firth has captivated audiences with his compelling performances across a wide range of genres. From his breakout role as Mr Darcy in the 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice to his Academy Award-winning performance in The King’s Speech, Firth’s career is a testament to his profound talent and dedication to his craft.
His journey in the arts began with his education at the Drama Centre London, where he honed his skills and prepared for a career that would see him become one of Britain’s most respected actors.
Firth’s ability to imbue each character with depth and authenticity has earned him critical acclaim and a loyal fan base. Whether portraying a stammering monarch or a charming romantic lead, Firth’s performances are always nuanced and deeply human.
Throughout his career, Colin Firth has shown an unwavering commitment to challenging himself and expanding his artistic horizons. His filmography is a rich tapestry that includes romantic comedies, historical dramas, and contemporary thrillers. Off-screen, Firth is known for his activism and charitable work, further solidifying his role as a beloved figure both in and out of the spotlight.
Colin Firth is currently 63 years old as of 2023, having been born on September 10, 1960.
He was born in Grayshott, Hampshire, England.
Colin Firth was born to David Norman Lewis Firth and Shirley Firth. His father was a history lecturer at King Alfred’s College (now the University of Winchester) and also worked as an education officer for the Nigerian government. His mother, Shirley Jean (née Rolles), was a comparative religion lecturer at the same institution.
Colin also has two siblings: Kate Firth, his sister, who is a voice coach and actress, and brother Jonathan Firth, who is also an actor.
Colin Firth began his acting career in the theatre, with his first significant role being in the stage play Another Country, which he performed in London’s West End.
He then transitioned to film and television, where he quickly made a name for himself. Firth was identified in the mid-1980s with the 'Brit Pack' of rising young British actors.
He took on a series of challenging roles, including leading parts in A Month in the Country (1987), Tumbledown (1988), and Valmont (1989). However, it was his portrayal of Mr Darcy in the 1995 television adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice that led to widespread attention and opened the door to roles in more prominent films.
Colin Firth has starred in a number of highly acclaimed and popular films throughout his career. Some of his most famous movies include:
Colin Firth was previously married to Livia Giuggioli; they married in 1997 and announced their separation after 22 years of marriage in 2019.
He is currently not married but went public with his relationship with Maggie Cohn in October 2022.
Colin Firth has three children: Will Firth, born in 1990, from his previous relationship with actress Meg Tilly, Luca Firth, born in 2001, and Matteo Firth, born in 2003, both from his marriage with Livia Giuggioli.