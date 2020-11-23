Piers Morgan reveals how Stevie Wonder helped him propose to wife Celia

23 November 2020, 12:11

By Tom Eames

Piers Morgan revealed he has a softer side to him than he lets on, as he shared the moment Stevie Wonder helped him propose to his wife Celia.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today (November 23), Piers revealed that Stevie Wonder actually sang to his now-wife Celia in an incredible moment.

On today's show on ITV, Piers and his "work wife" Susanna Reid marked their 'fifth anniversary' with various memories of their time together so far.

Read more: Stevie Wonder and Whitney Houston's duet 'We Didn't Know' is incredible

Meanwhile, Piers also explained that it was his daughter Elise’s ninth birthday, and as Stevie Wonder’s 'Happy Birthday' played in the background, he spoke of a sweet romantic moment.

Talking to Elise at home, Piers said: "This is Stevie, who I actually got to do a video proposal to your mother when I proposed to your mother. True story."

"Did he just call to say he loved her?" Susanna joked.

"I bumped into him in a restaurant in LA, and I got him to do a video to Celia telling her to marry me, and because I think she loves Stevie Wonder, I think that tipped me over the edge!"

Read more: Stevie Wonder's 20 greatest songs ever

Piers Morgan was previously married to Marion Shalloe, a hospital ward sister, from 1991 to 2008. The couple had three sons: Albert, Spencer, and Stanley.

In 2010, he married journalist Celia Walden, and welcomed their first child together - Elise - in November 2011.

