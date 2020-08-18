Piers Morgan and wife Celia Walden burgled on holiday while they slept in French villa

By Rory O'Connor

Piers Morgan and his wife Celia Walden were burgled while they slept in their French villa while on holiday.

Good Morning Britain host Piers, 55, and his wife Celia, 44, were holidaying in Cote d’Azur, France, when the incident happened.

About to return from their French Riviera trip, Celia recalled discovering they had been burgled on Thursday morning.

The couple, married since 2010, were due to leave and return to the UK before new quarantine rules came into place.

The pair awoke at 6.15am to prepare to check out of the rented property when Celia discovered her handbag on the sofa and her jewellery box lying empty beside it.

Among the stolen items were a number of sentimental pieces including an art deco ring Piers had bought her on their fifth wedding anniversary.

The journalist said she felt a "stomach-plummeting sense of violation" at the actions of the "depraved and despicable, inhuman" thieves.

She wrote: "I knew the second I walked into the sitting room that something was wrong.

"The previous night had been spent getting our rented house ready for checkout – but the place was a mess.

"My handbag was upside-down on the sofa, the box I keep my jewellery in lying empty beside it.

"The up-turned handbag found in the sitting room had originally been on a chair in our bedroom."

She added in The Telegraph: "They must have crept in there and stood inches away from us while we slept."

Police say they believe the thieves left the villa after hearing Celia press the snooze button on her alarm.