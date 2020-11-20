Whitney Houston and Stevie Wonder's duet of 'We Didn't Know' is mind-blowing

20 November 2020, 17:28

By Tom Eames

Whitney Houston and Stevie Wonder's 1990 performance of 'We Didn't Know' is a forgotten masterpiece.

We love a good duet. Barry Gibb and Michael Jackson, George Michael and Pavarotti, ABBA and Olivia. All amazing.

But sometimes duets happen just once, and are largely forgotten over time. However, thanks to the age of YouTube and social media, we can be reminded of these pop gems again.

See more: When Whitney Houston sang the national anthem so powerfully she moved a nation to tears

When two of America's finest ever singers, Whitney Houston and Stevie Wonder, teamed up in a duet, it was inevitable that the ensuing performance would be sensational.

When two of America's finest ever singers, Whitney Houston and Stevie Wonder, teamed up in a duet, it was inevitable that the ensuing performance would be sensational.
When two of America's finest ever singers, Whitney Houston and Stevie Wonder, teamed up in a duet, it was inevitable that the ensuing performance would be sensational. Picture: Paramount
'We Didn't Know' was a mild hit in the States for the duo in 1992, having recorded it for Whitney's album I'm Your Baby Tonight two years previously. It wasn't a success in the UK.
'We Didn't Know' was a mild hit in the States for the duo in 1992, having recorded it for Whitney's album I'm Your Baby Tonight two years previously. It wasn't a success in the UK. Picture: Paramount

'We Didn't Know' was a mild hit in the States for the duo in 1992, having recorded it for Whitney's album I'm Your Baby Tonight two years previously. It wasn't a success in the UK.

See more: QUIZ: How well do you know Whitney Houston's song lyrics?

The single was released on April 14, 1992 in the US and peaked at number 20 on Billboard's R&B Singles chart.

The song was written by Stevie, and is about two long-time friends that realize that they have romantic feelings for each other, and that they "didn't know" until now.

See more: Remembering Tom Jones and Stevie Wonder's amazing duets 20 years apart

Despite not setting the charts alight, James Hunter from Rolling Stone adored the song and praised it with a glowing review: "Wonder, who practically invented the keyboard-based pop that Houston and her fans hear as natural and contemporary, understands Houston totally.

No music video was made for the song, but you can listen to it in full below:

The song was written by Stevie, and is about two long-time friends that realize that they have romantic feelings for each other, and that they "didn&squot;t know" until now.
The song was written by Stevie, and is about two long-time friends that realize that they have romantic feelings for each other, and that they "didn't know" until now. Picture: Paramount

"He knows what she likes about the expressive properties of ballads, about the passion of rock... So, as he's done before in his own music and with other singers, he puts all of this... at the service of "We Didn't Know," which is about when "innocent friends/Turn serious lovers."

"Chances are — and with any luck — this emotionally engaged song on Whitney Houston's consistent and resourceful album will affect the music she sings for the rest of her life."

See next: Whitney Houston's unreleased cover of 'Higher Love' is finally unearthed - listen now

The one and only time Stevie and Whitney performed the song together live was on The Arsenio Hall Show in 1990 - and you can watch a clip from the performance above.

More from Whitney Houston

See more More from Whitney Houston

Whitney

Whitney Houston's 10 greatest songs of all (time)

Features

Bobby Brown Junior, the 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown and step-son of Whitney Houston, has been found died at his home in Los Angeles.

Whitney Houston’s stepson Bobby Brown Junior dies aged 28 in latest heartbreaking tragedy for family
The beautiful moment took place during the Voice Kids blind auditions round, when Laura gave her own unique take on ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston

The Voice Kids: Girl, 13, stuns viewers with flawless performance of Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’

The Voice

Alicia Keys inducted Whitney Houston into a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Whitney Houston is inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Alicia Keys with emotional speech
On January 27, 1991 Whitney Houston took to the stage in Tampa, Florida and backed by a full orchestra, sang a now historial version of The Star Spangled Banner.

When Whitney Houston sang the national anthem so powerfully she moved a nation to tears
Pop feuds

8 of pop music's biggest feuds and fallouts

Features

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Barry Gibb and Maurice Gibb's daughter singing her father's favourite Bee Gees song 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', is a moment they'll treasure forever.

Barry Gibb inviting Maurice's daughter on stage for duet of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' is so moving
Christmas songs

The 30 best Christmas songs of all time

It's not everyday you get a line-up of an era's legends all on one stage, but that's exactly what happened one cold January day in 1979. Pictured (L to R) Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb, Rod Stewart

The day ABBA, Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart and Andy Gibb sang a staggering medley
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Bill Bailey and Robin Williams

When Bill Bailey sang a hilarious surprise duet with hero Robin Williams for Prince Charles' birthday

TV & Film

Barry Gibb

Barry Gibb facts: Bee Gees singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Bee Gees

Adam Lambert, who would go on to perform sold-out stadiums across the world as the lead singer of one of history's most famous and successful bands, waited nervously in front of the judges as they held his fate in their hands.

When unknown Adam Lambert sang 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at TV audition and nearly didn't get through

Queen

Neil Diamond

Neil Diamond announces epic global 'Sweet Caroline' singalong - how to take part

Neil Diamond

Chris Rea

Chris Rea facts: 'Driving Home for Christmas' singer's age, health, wife and children revealed

Music