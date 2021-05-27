School of Rock: Jack Black leads tributes to actor Kevin Clark after bicycle accident death, aged 32

School of Rock star Kevin Clark has died. Picture: Paramount/Instagram/Jack Black

By Tom Eames

Jack Black has led the tributes for School of Rock child star Kevin Clark, who has died at the age of 32.

Kevin Clark - who played drummer Freddy Jones in the 2003 film School of Rock - was riding his bike in Chicago when he was struck by a car.

Clark was taken to hospital but was tragically pronounced dead an hour later. Police said that a 20-year-old woman who was driving the car had been issued citations.

Jack Black - who played teacher Dewey Finn in the film - shared an emotional tribute, remembering Clark's "beautiful soul".

Sharing some images of the pair together, he wrote: "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."

Rivkah Reyes, who starred as Katie in the movie, also paid tribute, saying: "I will never forget your hugs and your laugh and the sheer joy on your face when we’d run into each other in Chicago. Thank you for always showing up for me with that 'big brother I never had' energy."

Following the film's release, Clark had a band based in Illinois called Third Estate, which broke up in late November 2004. He was also a professional percussionist in Chicago.

School of Rock was a massive success upon release in 2003, and told the story of struggling rock guitarist Dewey Finn, who is kicked out of his band and then disguises himself as a substitute teacher at a prep school. After noticing the talent of his students, he forms a band of fifth-graders to attempt to win the upcoming Battle of the Bands and pay off his rent.