Freya Ridings facts: Singer's age, famous father, husband and more revealed

By Tom Eames

Freya Ridings is one of the most promising singer-songwriters from the UK right now.

Raised in London, Freya Ridings is a singer-songwriter who first received critical acclaim and interest in late 2018, after her song 'Lost Without You' was used in Love Island and became a UK top 10 hit.

After releasing her first live album in September 2017, Freya went on her first full headline tour in the UK later that year.

She also spent a large chunk of 2017 supporting the likes of Tears for Fears, Tash Sultana, and Lewis Capaldi.

She attended the BRIT School from the age of 16, following in the footsteps of past alumni including Adele, Leona Lewis and Amy Winehouse.