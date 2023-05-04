Freya Ridings facts: Singer's age, famous father, husband and more revealed

On Air Now
4 May 2023
The Story of... 'Lost Without You' with Freya Ridings
Freya Ridings is one of the most promising singer-songwriters from the UK right now.
Raised in London, Freya Ridings is a singer-songwriter who first received critical acclaim and interest in late 2018, after her song 'Lost Without You' was used in Love Island and became a UK top 10 hit.
After releasing her first live album in September 2017, Freya went on her first full headline tour in the UK later that year.
She also spent a large chunk of 2017 supporting the likes of Tears for Fears, Tash Sultana, and Lewis Capaldi.
She attended the BRIT School from the age of 16, following in the footsteps of past alumni including Adele, Leona Lewis and Amy Winehouse.
Freya Ridings - Lost Without You (Official Video)
Freya released her first live album - Live at St Pancras Old Church - in 2017, followed by Live at Omeara. Watch her performance of 'Lost Without You' from the latter above.
'Lost Without You' is said to be about "an intense, regretful moment that changed her life". The song reached the UK top 10 in November 2018.
Freya released her self-titled debut album in 2019, followed by the album Blood Orange in 2023.
Her songs include:
Freya Ridings was born on April 19, 1994. She celebrated her 29th birthday in 2023.
She was raised in North London, and grew up in Palmers Green.
She is the daughter of actor and musician Richard Ridings. Richard has appeared in many TV and movies over the years, and currently voices Daddy Pig in Peppa Pig.
Freya secretly tied the knot with her partner Ewan J Phillips in 2022.
She married her folk singer partner in an intimate ceremony in London in November that year, just two and a half months after a whirlwind engagement.
Speaking to The Sun, Freya said: "We got married in November. It's absolutely wild, the album got moved to be released this year and so this time opened up.
"We planned and did a wedding in two and a half months. It was so magical."