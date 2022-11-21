Lewis Capaldi teaches young girl to play his new song on a public piano in cute video

21 November 2022, 16:01

By Mayer Nissim

Is there anyone more wholesome in modern pop music than Lewis Capaldi?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There are over 650 public pianos in the UK that anyone is allowed to play, with over 30 nestled in our train stations to keep commuters and other travellers entertained.

One of the most well-known is at Kings Cross St Pancras Station in London, which welcomes visitors not just from all over the country, but all over Europe.

So it was a great spot for Lewis Capaldi to saunter on down and practice one of his new, unreleased tunes.

There he encountered a slight problem that he almost certainly doesn't have to deal with at rehearsals or in the studio.

The piano was already taken.

"Went to play my new song in a train station in London but there was already someone there way better than I am so I just asked her to play it," Lewis wrote.

He approached the girl in question, and gave her a compliment on her playing.

Lewis then borrowed the piano to teach the girl a few bars of his new song.

Lewis Capaldi teaching a girl piano at Kings Cross
Lewis Capaldi teaching a girl piano at Kings Cross. Picture: TikTok/@lewiscapaldi

She picked it up with ease and then shared a big grin and high five with Lewis.

Lewis's fans showered him with praise in the comments and the Scottish singer-songwriter responded in a typically wholesome fashion.

"Turns out I’m terrible at teaching my own tunes," he said.

Lewis added: "She was so quick at picking it up! X She was v talented! X"

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Brett Young would love to duet with Tim McGraw

Brett Young reveals his hopes for a Tim McGraw team-up in the future

Country

Elton John and Kiki Dee

Watch Elton John and Kiki Dee reunite on stage for 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart'

Elton John

Olivia Newton-John and Pink

Watch Pink's emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John singing 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' at the 2022 AMAs

Olivia Newton-John

Elton John and Shania Twain duetted on each other's songs, in a very special one-off performance.

Watch the time Elton John joined Shania Twain for incredible one-off duet

Elton John

The British public couldn't wait to have the Bee Gees back on 'home soil' again.

When the Bee Gees made a triumphant UK comeback with 1988 Wembley Stadium performance

Bee Gees

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained

Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed