Queen’s Brian May is presented with his knighthood by King Charles at Buckingham Palace

15 March 2023, 09:45

By Mayer Nissim

From King to Queen... arise Sir Brian May.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Queen guitarist Brian May has been given his knighthood by King Charles.

The rock icon, who was already appointed a CBE in 2005 for services to the music industry and for charity work, had been included in the 2023 New Year's Honours list.

Brian is being recognised not just for his incredible body of work as a musician and songwriter, but also for his charity work and animal rights activism.

“This is a kind of licence, a kind of commission to carry on doing what I'm doing, and it gives me a bit more power to my elbow. So I'm very happy about that," Sir Brian told BBC News when he was first announced for the honour at the end of last year.

Brian has performed for a royal audience on several occasions in the past as part of Queen.

He memorably opening the Golden Jubilee Party at the Palace celebration by playing 'God Save The Queen' on the roof of Buckingham Palace.

Brian was accompanied by Roger Taylor and an orchestra on stage, and the Queen duo later played a set of 'Radio Ga Ga', 'We Will Rock You', 'We Are The Champions' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody' during the show.

Queen + Adam Lambert also performed at last year's Platinum Party at the Palace, opening the show with 'We Will Rock You', 'Don't Stop Me Now' and 'We Are The Champions'.

More from Queen

See more More from Queen

Queen's best songs

Queen's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Because of their legendary exploits, Queen's later performance at Live Aid is largely forgotten.

Remembering Queen’s beautiful but ‘forgotten’ Live Aid performance

Brian May and Bruce Gowers

Brian May pays tribute to 'Bohemian Rhapsody' music video director Bruce Gowers

The Queen singer has announced there will be two ways for fans to get tickets for the highly sought-after gig due to take place on February 27, 2022.

Queen's Adam Lambert announces one-off solo UK gig

Adam Lambert

Freddie Mercury, George Michael and Stevie Wonder

The 20 best male singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Features

Queen's Brian May

Queen's Brian May receives a Knighthood in the New Year Honours list for 2023

Music

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Each night on Carrie Underwood's 'Denim and Rhinestones' tour, the star wraps up with an encore of Guns 'N' Roses' famed hit 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

Watch Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose's incredible duet of 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Country

Dolly Parton and Olivia Newton-John recording their cover of 'Jolene'

Watch Olivia Newton-John's stunning posthumous 'Jolene' duet with Dolly Parton

Olivia Newton-John

George Michael was reportedly putting his affairs in order in the lead up to his death, his physician claims.

George Michael's physician says star 'knew he was dying' and 'was getting affairs in order'

George Michael

Rod Stewart is on a mission to help ease the backlog of scan waiting lists across the NHS

Rod Stewart pays for patients' much-needed NHS scans and promises to help 'as many cities as he can'

Rod Stewart

UB40

UB40 to celebrate 45th anniversary with two massive UK live shows – how to buy tickets

Music