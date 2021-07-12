Brian May says Freddie Mercury would still be performing with Queen today if he were alive

12 July 2021, 10:58

Brian May has said he thinks Freddie Mercury would still be part of Queen now
Brian May has said he thinks Freddie Mercury would still be part of Queen now. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Queen's Brian May has said Freddie Mercury would still be performing with the band 50 years on.

Brian May thinks Freddie Mercury would still be playing with Queen if he were alive today.

Freddie died of bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS in 1991, when he was just 45-years-old.

A new Queen album? Brian May confirms the band are recording new music with Adam Lambert

But now Brian, 73, has said the rock star would still be a part of the band if he hadn’t passed away.

“He would still be saying ‘Oh I need to do my solo stuff’, but he would be coming back to the family to do what we do,” he told Simon Mayo in a recent interview.

Brian May has opened up about Freddie Mercury's death
Brian May has opened up about Freddie Mercury's death. Picture: Getty Images

The star continued: “The funny thing is I feel more and more that he is kind of with us in a way, maybe I’m getting to be an old romantic, but Freddie is in my day every day.

“He’s always in my thoughts and I can always feel what he’d say in a certain situation, oh what would Freddie think, ah he’d like this, he’d laugh at this or whatever.

This footage of Queen's first ever recorded performance is sensational - video

“He’s so much part of the legacy we created, that will always be the case.”

May went on to say he has found it difficult to come to terms with the death of his friend, even 30 years on.

The guitarist said: “You never finish grieving if you lose a family member, and Freddie was a family member, but you get to the point where you’re at peace and you think, My God the guy had a great life.

Freddie Mercury passed away in 1991
Freddie Mercury passed away in 1991. Picture: Getty Images

“We created wonderful stuff together that is still making people happy, and there’s an acceptance there and a joy that it all happened. How amazing that it all happened.”

First video of Freddie Mercury: Unearthed footage of the shy Queen star as a student in 1964

This comes after Queen re-released a special edition of their Greatest Hits album.

The 40th-anniversary version includes a collector’s edition of the CD and a limited edition cassette available in five different colours.

And it’s even more good news for Queen fans as May recently confirmed he and Adam Lambert have been working on new music.

Brian May has teased new music soon
Brian May has teased new music soon. Picture: Getty Images

While the artists have been playing together for over a decade, they haven't recorded anything new since The Cosmos Rocks with Paul Rogers in 2008.

According to Contact Music, when asked about a potential new record, May told Guitar Player Magazine: "I always say, 'I don't know.' It would have to be a very spontaneous moment.

Freddie Mercury unseen photos: Brian May releases new-found private images of Queen bandmates

"Actually, Adam, Roger and myself have been in the studio trying things out, just because things came up.

"But up to this point we haven't felt that anything we've done has hit the button in the right way.

"So it's not like we're closed to the idea, it's just that it hasn't happened yet."

The top 20 Queen songs of all time

Adam Lambert and Queen's emotional rendition of 'Who Wants To Live Forever' will give you goosebumps

Adam Lambert and Queen's emotional rendition of 'Who Wants To Live Forever' will give you goosebumps

Freddie Mercury and Mary Austin's love story is one that has gone down in history and a video of the pair in private gives more insight into their unique relationship.

In Pictures: Freddie Mercury’s beautiful relationship with Mary Austin
After Queen + Adam Lambert’s epic UK and European tour was put on pause until 2022, drummer Roger Taylor has announced he is set to go on tour on his own in 2021.

Queen's Roger Taylor announces 'intimate' surprise 2021 UK solo tour: Dates, tickets and more

A video of Freddie Mercury's isolated vocals released in 2012 may just prove the Queen star's singing voice was completely unrivalled.

Does this video of Freddie Mercury singing opera prove the Queen frontman really could perform anything?
Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Bob Marley musical Get Up, Stand Up! gets full cast announcement

The Foo Fighters have transformed into the Dee Gees

Foo Fighters transform into Bee Gees tribute band for lively ‘You Should Be Dancing’ performance

Bee Gees statue in Isle of Man

Bee Gees statue is unveiled on Isle of Man, near to where the Gibb brothers were born

Billy Joel's 15 best songs of all time, ranked

Singers and their younger selves

These photos of iconic singers with their younger selves are incredible

