A new Queen album? Brian May confirms the band are recording new music with Adam Lambert

13 April 2021, 11:14

Brian May has revealed Queen have started recording new music with Adam Lambert. Pictured on stage at the Forum on July 3, 2014 in Inglewood, California
Brian May has revealed Queen have started recording new music with Adam Lambert. Pictured on stage at the Forum on July 3, 2014 in Inglewood, California. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Brian May has revealed Queen have started recording new music with Adam Lambert, but the studio sessions haven't been going exactly to plan.

Brian May has confirmed Queen and Adam Lambert have been worked on new music.

Queen have been playing with new frontman Adam Lambert for over a decade but haven't recorded anything new; their last original record as a band was The Cosmos Rocks with Paul Rogers in 2008.

See more: This footage of Queen's first ever recorded performance is sensational - video

Brian May, 73, has now confirmed the group have been ‘trying things out' in the studio, but haven't yet written anything that really excites them.

Queen have been playing with new frontman Adam Lambert for over a decade but haven't recorded anything new; their last original record as a band was The Cosmos Rocks with Paul Rogers in 2008. Pictured (L to R) Brian May, Adam Lambert and Roger Taylor.
Queen have been playing with new frontman Adam Lambert for over a decade but haven't recorded anything new; their last original record as a band was The Cosmos Rocks with Paul Rogers in 2008. Pictured (L to R) Brian May, Adam Lambert and Roger Taylor. Picture: Getty

The lead guitarist assured Queen fans that they were taking their time and that new music would likely come.

See more: When Freddie Mercury joined Adam Lambert for a spine-tingling duet of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in 2015

Asked about a potential new record, Contact Music quotes May telling Guitar Player Magazine: "I always say, 'I don't know.' It would have to be a very spontaneous moment,"

"Actually, Adam, Roger and myself have been in the studio trying things out, just because things came up.

"But up to this point we haven't felt that anything we've done has hit the button in the right way.

See more: Jaw-dropping moment Brian May played 'God Save The Queen' on the roof of Buckingham Palace

"So it's not like we're closed to the idea, it's just that it hasn't happened yet."

Talking about the effect coronavirus has had on the creative process, May says it's made making a new record even more difficult.

"To be honest, life has now taken a turn in which it's very difficult to explore an avenue like that...Things may change, but I don't think they're going to change very fast."

See more: Extraordinary moment Adam Lambert brought Cher to tears with mournful cover of dance hit 'Believe'

Brian May also opened up about how he adapted during the pandemic and frequently plays live sessions that he streams on his Instagram page.

He said: "I'm a performer and performers are all struggling to be heard, aren't they?

"And in this new situation that we're in now, the only way to be heard is on the social media sites.

See more: Queen's Brian May releases heart-wrenching guitar solo of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in tribute to Captain Tom

"And so Instagram has become a little platform for me to play on.

"I don't get instant applause, but I get a lot of response in the comments and I get people actually participating.

"People take up the challenge of jamming along with me and then they put it out there so I can see it.

See more: Freddie Mercury unseen photos: Brian May releases new-found private images of Queen bandmates

"It's very interactive. So it's great...Sometimes I look at it and I think, 'Yeah, that's become what I do.' "

Let's keep our fingers very much crossed for a new Queen album in 2022...!

More from Queen

See more More from Queen

Queen

The top 20 Queen songs of all time

Features

Freddie Mercury is seen wearing his iconic yellow tank top while pacing his dressing room in the minutes leading-up to the start of the huge concert.

Freddie Mercury shows off his spine-tingling acapella voice in backstage video from last Queen concert
The former Queen frontman, who died in 1991, gave a stunning performance when he joined his ex-bandmates and Adam Lambert on stage in 2015.

When Freddie Mercury joined Adam Lambert for a spine-tingling duet of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in 2015
Gary Numan and Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury's kindness revealed in heartwarming story from Gary Numan involving a Big Mac in Tokyo

Freddie Mercury

Brian May and Kerry Ellis have released a new track 'Panic Attack 2021'. Pictured, the pair's new music video for the song.

Queen's Brian May releases beautiful new single 'Panic Attack 2021’ to help combat coronavirus anxiety
Queen's six-minute masterpiece 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is one of the most famous songs of all time and sold more than one million copies in 1975 alone.

The Story of... 'Bohemian Rhapsody' by Queen

The Story of...

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Prince's 2010 album Welcome 2 America is to be released 11 years after it was first recorded.

Prince's estate release stunning track ahead of much anticipated 'Welcome 2 America' album - listen

Prince

Ed Sheeran's 2007 dance audition has emerged

Video surfaces of 16-year-old Ed Sheeran auditioning for a TV boy band - and it's hilarious

Ed Sheeran

Annie Lennox's 30-year-old daughter, Lola Lennox, has released her fourth single, co-produced by her famous mother. Pictured, Lola and her mum Annie Lennox.

Annie Lennox's talented daughter Lola Lennox releases song produced by her famous mum

Music

The brave moment Elton John tried to carry on performing after being diagnosed with 'walking pneumonia' was caught on camera in February 2020.

Heartbreaking moment Elton John broke down in tears on stage before being diagnosed with pneumonia

Elton John

The Story of... 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' by Aerosmith

The Story of... 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' by Aerosmith

The Story of...