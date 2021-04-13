A new Queen album? Brian May confirms the band are recording new music with Adam Lambert
13 April 2021, 11:14
Brian May has revealed Queen have started recording new music with Adam Lambert, but the studio sessions haven't been going exactly to plan.
Brian May has confirmed Queen and Adam Lambert have been worked on new music.
Queen have been playing with new frontman Adam Lambert for over a decade but haven't recorded anything new; their last original record as a band was The Cosmos Rocks with Paul Rogers in 2008.
Brian May, 73, has now confirmed the group have been ‘trying things out' in the studio, but haven't yet written anything that really excites them.
The lead guitarist assured Queen fans that they were taking their time and that new music would likely come.
Asked about a potential new record, Contact Music quotes May telling Guitar Player Magazine: "I always say, 'I don't know.' It would have to be a very spontaneous moment,"
"Actually, Adam, Roger and myself have been in the studio trying things out, just because things came up.
"But up to this point we haven't felt that anything we've done has hit the button in the right way.
"So it's not like we're closed to the idea, it's just that it hasn't happened yet."
Talking about the effect coronavirus has had on the creative process, May says it's made making a new record even more difficult.
"To be honest, life has now taken a turn in which it's very difficult to explore an avenue like that...Things may change, but I don't think they're going to change very fast."
Brian May also opened up about how he adapted during the pandemic and frequently plays live sessions that he streams on his Instagram page.
He said: "I'm a performer and performers are all struggling to be heard, aren't they?
"And in this new situation that we're in now, the only way to be heard is on the social media sites.
"And so Instagram has become a little platform for me to play on.
"I don't get instant applause, but I get a lot of response in the comments and I get people actually participating.
"People take up the challenge of jamming along with me and then they put it out there so I can see it.
"It's very interactive. So it's great...Sometimes I look at it and I think, 'Yeah, that's become what I do.' "
Let's keep our fingers very much crossed for a new Queen album in 2022...!